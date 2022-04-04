ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Muskegon apartment building partially collapsed, damage cosmetic

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A building partially collapsed in Muskegon Sunday.

It happened in the afternoon at Hartford Terrace Apartments on Terrace Street near Apple Avenue and Peck Street, a spokesperson for the Muskegon Fire Department told News 8.

He said the damage is cosmetic and not structural. No one was hurt.

Authorities did not need to evacuate residents, the spokesperson said.

  Hartford Terrace in Muskegon partially collapsed. The damage was cosmetic. (April 3, 2022)
    Hartford Terrace in Muskegon partially collapsed. The damage was cosmetic. (April 3, 2022)
  Hartford Terrace in Muskegon partially collapsed. The damage was cosmetic. (April 3, 2022)
    Hartford Terrace in Muskegon partially collapsed. The damage was cosmetic. (April 3, 2022)
  Hartford Terrace in Muskegon partially collapsed. The damage was cosmetic. (April 3, 2022)
    Hartford Terrace in Muskegon partially collapsed. The damage was cosmetic. (April 3, 2022)
  Hartford Terrace in Muskegon partially collapsed. The damage was cosmetic. (April 3, 2022)
    Hartford Terrace in Muskegon partially collapsed. The damage was cosmetic. (April 3, 2022)
  Hartford Terrace in Muskegon partially collapsed. The damage was cosmetic. (April 3, 2022)
    Hartford Terrace in Muskegon partially collapsed. The damage was cosmetic. (April 3, 2022)

Officials have fenced off the area near the collapse as the situation is assessed.

The apartment complex is the same place where a man was stabbed and killed on Saturday .

