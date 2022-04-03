ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber Pays Tribute To Wife Hailey Baldwin With ‘Peaches’ Performance At GRAMMYs

By Cassie Gill
 2 days ago
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber was joined by Daniel Ceasar and Giveon for a live rendition of ‘Peaches’ as Hailey Baldwin supported in the audience.

Justin Bieber, 27, paid tribute to his gorgeous wife Hailey Baldwin, 25, with his GRAMMY performance! The Canadian crooner had the help of Daniel Caesar and Giveon on-hand as the trio sang their 2021 collaboration, “Peaches.” Justin’s vocals were on point as he sang an a cappella version of the tune over just a piano, making reference to Hailey with several of the lyrics.

“I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass b—-)” — also an ode to his hometown of Stratford, Ontario. “There’s nothing like your touch / It’s the way you lift me up / And I’ll be right here with you ’til the end,” he also sang about his wife, who was cheering him on and clapping in the audience!

Earlier in the night, Justin and Hailey were the most stylist couple on the GRAMMY red carpet! All eyes were on the Biebers as they owned the event, which as moved to Las Vegas, Nevada this year from the usual host city of Los Angeles. The hot young couple shared a steamy kiss on the red carpet as they posed on the carpet, looking so in love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xOwet_0eyMKcuj00
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin share a kiss on the GRAMMY red carpet. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Supermodel Hailey looked gorgeous in a ’90s inspired strapless slip style dress by Yves Saint Laurent with a small train. She added simple layered necklaces to the demure off-white look, keeping her brunette locks back in a simple, short braid. Meanwhile, Justin embraced his music-meets streetwear style with a cool look of his own. The Drew House founder rocked a hot pink beanie, paying homage to his Canadian roots. The rest of his look was casual-meets-90s with a simple whit tank or t-shirt under an oversized black blazer and pants, as well as Croc X Balenciaga boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wHooZ_0eyMKcuj00
The couple channeled the ’90s for their simple looks. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The 2022 GRAMMY Awards are a big one for the Stratford, Ontario native, who earned nominations in several of the biggest categories of the evening. Justin is up for the coveted Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Justice, which includes the tracks “Holy,” “Lonely,” “Hold On” and the groovy “Peaches.” The latter, featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, was also nominated in Song Of The Year, while “Peaches” is up for Best R&B Performance and Best Music Video.

Justin’s emotionally driven “Lonely” and “Anyone” also earned some nods: JB and Benny Blanco were nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Lonely,” while “Anyone” was recognized in Best Pop Solo Performance.

Notably, Justin is no stranger to The Recording Academy: the singer has been nominated for a slew of awards in the past, but has taken home trophy’s for 2016’s “Where Are U Now” and “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay. Justin has two GRAMMY Awards in total — unless he takes home more tonight!

