ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

105 Prospect St. is back before the board, an ADU request, expansion of rooming house and Lowell St. apartments

By June Trisciani
manchesterinklink.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 p.m. – Special Committee on Solid Waste Activities. 5:15 p.m. – Committee on Bills on Second Reading. 5:45 p.m. – Commitee on Public Safety, Health & Traffic. 6:30 p.m. – Commitee on Human Resources/Insurance. 7:00 p.m. – Board of Mayor and Aldermen. PLANNING...

manchesterinklink.com

Comments / 0

Related
WestfairOnline

Port Chester reviewing N. Main St. apartment proposal

Another new apartment building has been proposed for the Village of Port Chester but this one is smaller than some others that are either under construction or going through the approval process. Mastrogiacomo Engineering has prepared plans and submitted an application to build a six-story mixed-use development with 17 residential...
PORT CHESTER, NY
stpetecatalyst.com

Positive Impact Worldwide plans expansion in South St. Pete

Positive Impact Worldwide is vying to purchase city-owned land for an expansion following the big boom of activity the organization has seen throughout the pandemic. Positive Impact Worldwide, a faith-based nonprofit organization that provides food and programs to children and families in St. Petersburg, submitted a proposal to acquire the property at 3201 28th Ave. South for $129,000.
ADVOCACY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Construction to begin on 380-unit downtown St. Louis apartment building

ST. LOUIS — The developer behind the planned rehab of the Butler Brothers building has closed on financing for the $130 million project, allowing construction to begin on one of downtown’s largest vacant buildings. “We have pulled the permit and we’re mobilizing this week,” said Gary Prosterman, president...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
Manchester, NH
Government
The Merriweather Post

Columbia Council and Village Board elections draw few candidates: A rundown of the races

Spring time in Columbia brings flowers, showers, and the annual Columbia Council / Village Board elections. Last year, The Rouse Project emerged with a goal to inspire candidates to run, turn out the vote, and ensure the CA Board was more reflective of the diversity of Columbia. These efforts were met with skepticism and unanswered questions about funding and motives. This year, it appears that we are back to same-old same-old. There are very few candidates who have put themselves forward, and as a result, there are very few contested races. Based on my review, there are only three villages who will need to hold an election at all. Fortunately, the three Columbia Council elections that will occur (in Harper's Choice, Hickory Ridge, and Wilde Lake) provide residents a choice between two qualified and experienced community leaders who no doubt care very much about Columbia, but who I suspect will offer very different views on the role and vision of the Columbia Association (more on these races in a bit).
ELECTIONS
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete housing demand continues to outpace supply

Just hours before St. Petersburg formally entered a Memorandum of Understanding with Pinellas County to share its remaining $21 million in emergency rental assistance, City Council members heard that the demand for homeownership in the city continues to vastly outpace supply. Assistant City Administrator Rob Gerdes presented members of the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WCAX

St. Albans welcomes back St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Vermont lawmakers have given the greenlight to a sweeping thermal energy bill. For the first time since 2019, McKee's Pub in Winooski is celebrating St. Patrick's Day without restrictions. Updated: 4 hours ago. Nearly half the educators in the United States want to quit their jobs over violence and threats...
WINOOSKI, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy