Chloë is having a serious leg moment at the 2022 Oscars. On March 27, the "Have Mercy" singer arrived on the red carpet wearing a stunning purple dress with a major leg slit. The one-shoulder dress also featured an off-the-shoulder sleeve on the same arm, adding a dramatic twist to the asymmetric look. Chloë's leg slit on that same side of her dress goes all the way up to her rib cage, as she's fully leaning into the red carpet trend we've seen from stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Barbara Palvin, and more as of late.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO