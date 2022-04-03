CDC study finds risk of heart issues after COVID-19 infection, 2nd vaccine dose

Staying "well hydrated" in middle age may lower the risk of developing heart failure later in life, a new study suggests. The study researchers analyzed information from more than 11,000 adults ages 45 to 66 and followed them for 25 years. To examine their hydration levels, the researchers looked at the levels of sodium in the participants' blood, also known as serum sodium, which increases as a person's fluid levels decrease. The normal range for serum sodium is 135 to 146 millimoles per liter (mmol/L), although values at the higher end of this range would trigger a person's body to start to conserve water, study lead author Natalia Dmitrieva, a researcher in the Laboratory of Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), told Live Science in an email. .
