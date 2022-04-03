ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, ID

President Nelson announces Montpelier will get Latter-day Saint temple

 2 days ago

The small rural pioneer community of Montpelier, Idaho, nestled in the quiet Bear Lake Valley received news that the town would be the site of a new temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The announcement came from church President Russell M. Nelson on Sunday during April general conference.

Rumors have been rampant over the past few years due to the sale of the old Montpelier City Hall to the church and the building’s immediate demolition. Subsequently, the city had also vacated two alleys since the church had purchased properties on both sides of the rights of way. Five adjacent homes also had been purchased with four already torn down and one slated to be moved to an alternate site by the end of April.

The new temple announcement will serve as an additional economic development impetus for the city’s efforts to redevelop the downtown business district.

More information will be forthcoming as details are released.

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

