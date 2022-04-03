ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NKC Schools honors Ochai Agbaji with Och Park Day ahead of national championship

By PJ Green
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The honors keep rolling in for Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji.

The Big 12 Player of the Year and consensus All-American will be honored by the North Kansas City Schools with Och Park Day on Monday.

On the day of the national championship, students, faculty and staff of all schools, including Agbaji’s high school Oak Park, are encouraged to wear all of their blue and crimson in support of Agbaji and the Jayhawks as they face the North Carolina Tarheels later that night.

Fans rush Allen Fieldhouse court after KU’s Final Four win

“Och Park, that was actually a nickname that I had in high school that other schools would call our school instead of just Oak Park,” Agbaji said at a press conference on Monday.

“It’s really special. It’s actually huge motivation seeing all those people and all the support that I get from my high school and the Kansas City area. So it’s just special.”

Even some of Agbaji’s old teachers and coaches are pulling out old photos in support of him .

The national championship begins at 8:20 p.m.

