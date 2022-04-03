ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City To Host 2026 Canoe Slalom

By News 9
news9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma City will host the International Canoe Federation's 2026 Canoe Slalom....

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Utah plays Oklahoma City, aims for 5th straight home win

Oklahoma City Thunder (24-55, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (47-32, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Jazz face Oklahoma City. The Jazz are 13-1 against division opponents. Utah has a 1-6 record in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Orlando

In the latest annual billionaires report by Forbes, there were 735 billionaires listed as living in the United States. Of these, 78 of them live in Florida. To become a billionaire at any age is amazing, but one person has the title of being the youngest billionaire. And that amazing person happens to live in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
The Oklahoman

Presidents named for two Oklahoma City-area colleges

Oklahoma City Community College and Mid-America Christian University have both announced the selection of new presidents. Mautra Jones was unanimously selected by the Oklahoma City Community College Board of Regents as the college's 11th president. The Rev. Phil Greenwald has been named the next president of Mid-America Christian University, the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
KOCO

Officials respond to vehicle in water in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are responding to a vehicle in water in Oklahoma City. On Thursday night, Oklahoma City fire responded to a scene in the 3700 block of Lake Hefner Drive where a car was in the water. Rescue drivers are on their way. It is unsure if...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WSET

Red Cross hosts tornado recovery efforts in Oklahoma

KINGSTON, Okla. (KOKH) — Nearly a week later, an Oklahoma town is still recovering from a devastating tornado, and the Red Cross is there to help those affected. The Red Cross held a service center Saturday at Kingston High School, meeting with those affected by the tornado to discuss their needs and assistance that may be available, and start their casework to receive recovery assistance.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canoe Slalom#North America
KOCO

Crews battle house fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are battling a house fire in Oklahoma City. On Saturday afternoon, crews responded to a house fire on Windmill Road in Oklahoma City. According to officials, no one was home. KOCO 5 will provide more details as they become available.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
UPI News

New Jersey borough collects 38,743 pairs of socks, breaking world record

April 6 (UPI) -- A New Jersey borough celebrated its centennial by collecting 38,743 pairs of socks in a single day, breaking a Guinness World Record. The Paramus Centennial Committee organized the sock donation drive Monday, the 100th anniversary of the borough's founding, and ended up breaking the Guinness record for most socks collected in eight hours.
PARAMUS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Thunder Preview: Phoenix Suns Come To Town

OKLAHOMA CITY - Chris Paul was nothing but a consummate professional during his one season playing for the Thunder and on Sunday, he's expected to play in front of Thunder fans in OKC for the first time since being traded to the Suns in November 2020. Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy