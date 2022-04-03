Oklahoma City To Host 2026 Canoe Slalom

Oklahoma City Thunder (24-55, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (47-32, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Jazz face Oklahoma City. The Jazz are 13-1 against division opponents. Utah has a 1-6 record in...
In the latest annual billionaires report by Forbes, there were 735 billionaires listed as living in the United States. Of these, 78 of them live in Florida. To become a billionaire at any age is amazing, but one person has the title of being the youngest billionaire. And that amazing person happens to live in Orlando.
Oklahoma City Community College and Mid-America Christian University have both announced the selection of new presidents. Mautra Jones was unanimously selected by the Oklahoma City Community College Board of Regents as the college's 11th president. The Rev. Phil Greenwald has been named the next president of Mid-America Christian University, the...
FOR the majority of Americans, SNAP benefits, or The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are sent out on the first of the month. But in Mississippi, SNAP is sent out any time between the 4th and the 21st of the month, depending on two assigned digits. SNAP is administered by the...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are responding to a vehicle in water in Oklahoma City. On Thursday night, Oklahoma City fire responded to a scene in the 3700 block of Lake Hefner Drive where a car was in the water. Rescue drivers are on their way. It is unsure if...
KINGSTON, Okla. (KOKH) — Nearly a week later, an Oklahoma town is still recovering from a devastating tornado, and the Red Cross is there to help those affected. The Red Cross held a service center Saturday at Kingston High School, meeting with those affected by the tornado to discuss their needs and assistance that may be available, and start their casework to receive recovery assistance.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are battling a house fire in Oklahoma City. On Saturday afternoon, crews responded to a house fire on Windmill Road in Oklahoma City. According to officials, no one was home. KOCO 5 will provide more details as they become available.
April 6 (UPI) -- A New Jersey borough celebrated its centennial by collecting 38,743 pairs of socks in a single day, breaking a Guinness World Record. The Paramus Centennial Committee organized the sock donation drive Monday, the 100th anniversary of the borough's founding, and ended up breaking the Guinness record for most socks collected in eight hours.
The experts predicted a defeat for the Portland Trail Blazers, but with just one quarter left to go, they seem like they might make the experts look bad. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Oklahoma City Thunder 85-69 three quarters in.
Besides Oklahoma City offering union burgers and barbecue joints, it is also home to many Italian restaurants. Many of these Italian restaurants offers top-notch Italian cuisines that you will definitely want to taste. This article will outline the best five Italian restaurants that you must visit in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY - Chris Paul was nothing but a consummate professional during his one season playing for the Thunder and on Sunday, he's expected to play in front of Thunder fans in OKC for the first time since being traded to the Suns in November 2020. Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee...
The Phoenix Suns were the heavy favorites here for a reason. After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Los Angeles Lakers as Phoenix lead 100-80. Shooting guard Devin Booker has led the way so far for the Suns, as...
Comments / 0