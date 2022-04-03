ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

'Tragic event' leaves 3 dead

By Scott Cousins
 2 days ago
Maj. Jeff Connor, chief deputy for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, speaks during a Sunday evening press conference regarding a double homicide Saturday morning in the Collinsville area. The shooting suspect died Sunday morning after being shot by an Illinois State Police trooper. (Scott Cousins)

EDWARDSVILLE – What started as a double murder Saturday morning in the Collinsville area has resulted in the deaths of three people after the suspect in those killings died Sunday morning.

Maj. Jeff Connor, chief deputy for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, announced at a Sunday evening media conference that the suspect in the double homicide, identified as Adam Cobb, 32, of the 1000 block of McDonough Lake Road, died at 4:40 a.m. Sunday from gunshot wounds sustained in a traffic stop near Hillsboro.

The victims of the Collinsville shooting were identified at Jamie L. Joyner, 30, of the same address, and Jessica Joyner, 34, of California.

Connor said it appeared that Jamie Joyner had told Cobb she was breaking up with him, and her sister had flown in from California to help her move out. Connor said they had pulled up with a U-Haul and a vehicle, there was some kind of altercation and both women, as well as a family dog, were shot and killed.

Police received a 911 call at 10:26 a.m. Saturday from one of the women. Connor said it was probably Jamie Joyner, based on the proximity of a phone to her body.

The call originally went to the Collinsville Police Department but was rerouted to Madison County.

“You could hear a person in the background screaming, then a couple of what appears to be gunshots in the background,” Connor said.

Because Madison County deputies were dealing with an “armed, barricaded subject,” Collinsville Police were the first to arrive at the scene.

“Upon their arrival, they located two deceased females on the outside of the house,” Connor said.

Cobb had fled the scene, but investigators were able to help track him down and that led to his apprehension, which was a pursuit which ended with the Illinois State Police.

“This is just a tragic event, and our thoughts, our prayers go out to the Joyner family, and also to the Cobb family,” Connor said. “There are several families whose lives have been turned upside down by these events.”

He said the investigation will continue until authorities have processed all the evidence.

According to the state police, an Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network warning was sent out at about 11:14 a.m. Shortly after 1 p.m. law enforcement officers spotted Cobb on Illinois 127 near Hillsboro.

Officers pursued Cobb and attempted a traffic stop, joined by ISP troopers. Eventually the pursuit crossed Illinois 16 north to U.S. 51.

After his vehicle became partially disabled, Cobb stopped on U.S. 51 just north of Pana at about 1:53 p.m. According to the ISP, Cobb exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at a state trooper, who fired at Cobb.

Cobb was taken to a regional hospital with “serious, life-threatening injuries.”

Officials have not involved the 26-yeart ISP veteran involved in the shooting.

The officer-involved shooting is under investigated and will be referred to the Christian County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Marco
2d ago

Prayers for the families impacted by this terrible situation and for the police officers who responded.

Two women found dead in Collinsville Saturday

EDWARDSVILLE - A suspect was arrested by the Illinois State Police Saturday afternoon a few hours after two deceased woman were found in the Collinsville area. According to information from the Madison County Sheriff's Department, at about 10:26 a.m. April 2 deputies and Collinsville Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of McDonough Lake Road after a 911 call "where it sounded like a possible disturbance." Madison County Chief Deputy Maj. Jeff Connor said that, upon arriving, off
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Wood River man charged with armed violence

EDWARDSVILLE - A Wood River man faces withweapons and drug charges after a March 10 incident. Louis A. Reed, 39, of Wood River, was charged March 11 with armed violence and unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class X felonies; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony and improper lane usage, a Class P misdemeanor. The case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
WOOD RIVER, IL
