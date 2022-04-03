ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Delgado’s 4-3, 10th inning win earns weekend sweep of Baton Rouge

By Richie Mills
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03t4qW_0eyMISxv00

NEW ORLEANS – Delgado completed the weekend sweep of Baton Rouge with a 4-3 walkoff victory in the bottom of the tenth Sunday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

With the game tied 3-3, Brayden Caskey reached base on a one-out single in the tenth and advanced on a double by Ethan Lege. Jacob Singletary was intentionally walked to load the bases. Following a strikeout, Jake Kaufman singled to plate Caskey for the walkoff win.

Baton Rouge took the game’s lead in the second inning when Ethan Menard doubled and scored on a single by Mason Long. Long scored on a Delgado infield error with two outs to give the Bears the 2-0 advantage. In the bottom of the second, Will Spears’ solo homerun scored Delgado’s first run and cut the deficit to a run.

In the fifth, Baton Rouge added a run on an RBI single by Braxton Gallet. In the sixth, Brayden Caskey led off with a walk, stole second, advanced on a flyout and scored on Jacob Singletary’s sacrifice fly to make for a 3-2 game. Singletary would reach base on a walk to lead off the bottom of the ninth, advancing on a sacrifice bunt by Josh Alexander, and scoring on a single by Michael Stutes to tie the game at three before Delgado left two base runners stranded to force an extra inning of play, leading to the walkoff single in the tenth.

Kaile Levatino picked up the win, retiring Baton Rouge’s final two batters in the tenth in relief of Dwain Guice, who pitched the eighth and ninth in relief of starter Turner Toms (5.0 innings) and Caleb Dreux (2.1 innings).

Delgado (25-9, 6-0) will travel to Alexandria Tuesday for a doubleheader against LSU-Alexandria before hosting LSU-Eunice at Kirsch-Rooney next weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WGNO
WGNO

19K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
NOLA.com

Giardina's dominant relief outing paces Chapelle

Chapelle’s Kayla Giardina came in for starting pitcher Delaney Trosclair with two runners on base and one out in the fourth inning. The sophomore struck out the final two batters to end the scoring threat. It would be a familiar theme for Giardina, as she did not allow a...
BELLE CHASSE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese sets season scoring highs during doubleheader wins over UAPB

LAKE CHARLES- McNeese softball extended its run-rule victory streak to four straight game and its overall winning streak to nine with two five inning wins over Arkansas Pine-Bluff Monday at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond. The Cowgirls (21,14) outscored the Lady Lions (4, 29) 29-2 with a combined 23 hits, holding UPAB to eight hits on the day.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Kait 8

Arkansas State baseball drops series finale to Coastal Carolina

A five-run eighth inning pulled the Arkansas State baseball team to within two runs of Coastal Carolina, but ultimately fell 16-8 in the final game of a three-game Sun Belt Conference series Sunday at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field. A-State (5-20, 0-9 SBC) trailed 10-3 entering the bottom of the eighth and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Kaufman
Person
Michael Stutes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Batters#Mason Long#Spears
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WAFB

St. Patrick Day Parade returns to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you spent the day in green celebrating the annual Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade. After a two-year hiatus, this year was extra special. “It’s just truly like an absurd experience, how fun it is and everything and just...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Is Baton Rouge finally done with freezes for the spring?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are very, very likely done with freezes for the Spring. But be aware that La Niña winter/springs - the pattern that we are currently in - can be a little squirrelly with the ups-and-downs of temperatures, just as we saw with the record freeze this past Sunday morning!
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy