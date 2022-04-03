ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

PD: Man already in jail faces murder charge after Buckeye shooting victim dies

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is now facing a murder charge after the man he shot two weeks ago in Buckeye has died. Buckeye police say 23-year-old Brian Herman Ceccon Gonzi...

AZFamily

Body found in Glendale canal is a homicide victim, police say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A body that was pulled out of a Glendale canal has been identified and he is a homicide victim, according to police. Investigators say they found 27-year-old Grayson John Hancotte in the water near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Police say he was killed but they don’t know who do it. It’s also unclear when Hancotte went into the canal.
GLENDALE, AZ


Tucson, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Suspect left drug rehab facility the day of fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman facing several charges reportedly left a drug rehab facility the day she allegedly killed a man on Ina Road early Monday, March 14. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Lia Felix Lara, 35, faces charges of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatality and DUI. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police, sister of 17-year-old murder victim plead for answers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s been more than one month since 17-year-old Kassandra Cisneros was killed near 65th Avenue and Thomas Road. Now her sister is pleading for someone to come forward with answers. “We really want justice for my sister. She deserves it. She really does. She was taken too young,” said Norma Alvarez, Kassandra’s older sister. “She had her whole life ahead of her. There’s really nothing that can bring her back.”
PHOENIX, AZ
US News and World Report

Phoenix Police ID Dead Men Found in Car With Gunshot Wounds

PHOENIX (AP) — The names of two men found dead inside a car with gunshot wounds have been released by Phoenix police. They said the men have been identified as 20-year-old Gage Neal-Belunas and 23-year-old Kyle Ford. Officers were dispatched to the Metro Center Mall area early Friday morning,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

18-year-old woman dead after early morning shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman is dead after an early morning shooting in Phoenix. The Phoenix Police Department said the call came in at about 2 a.m., sending officers to the area of 19th Avenue and Roeser Road, which is between Southern Avenue and Broadway Road. When police arrived, they learned several cars had left the scene. Video showed a police department command vehicle and several evidence markers on the ground.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Michael Grossman Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101 [Marin County, CA]

Petaluma Man Dead after Motorcycle Accident on San Antonio Road. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., near Novato southbound 101 of San Antonio Road. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that 46-year-old Grossman was splitting lanes when traffic ahead suddenly slowed down. The motorcyclist then rear-ended a van before spinning around and...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
NBC News

Florida man charged with killing wife at community pool

Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
MIAMI, FL
CBS LA

3 men arrested in connection with at least 5 follow-home robberies

The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AZFamily

Man accused of touching, exposing himself on Southwest flight from Seattle to Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in trouble with the law after investigators said he touched himself and exposed himself to the woman sitting next to him on a flight to Phoenix. On Saturday, shortly after takeoff from Seattle onboard Southwest Flight 3814, Antonio Sherrodd McGarity pulled down his pants, exposed himself and touched himself, federal agents said. He touched himself four different times during the flight, the FBI said. When he fell asleep, the woman sitting next to him, who saw it all, got up and told the flight crew about what happened, according to federal documents.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police investigate deadly shooting outside north Phoenix hookah lounge

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says a man was shot and killed outside a north Phoenix hookah lounge early Saturday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road. When officers showed up, they found a man, identified as 21-year-old Zyion Parker, lying in...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Search for suspect underway after DPS Trooper shot

When firefighters arrived, the 72-year-old was still inside his car. The canal only had about 3 feet of water in it. Sunny weekend with highs in the 80s, warming into the 90s next week. Updated: 3 hours ago. TGIF! Get ready for a sunny and warmer Friday across Arizona. Highs...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Two kids hospitalized after being shot in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two kids are in the hospital recovering after being shot in a west Phoenix neighborhood Sunday evening. Officers say the shooting happened near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Police say a boy who was shot went to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
