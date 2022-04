The Seattle Mariners are hoping to make a push for the MLB postseason in 2022, and they’re not wasting any time in strengthening the roster to achieve that goal. With top prospect Julio Rodriguez waiting in the wings to make his MLB debut, the Mariners are ready to make that dream a reality as soon as possible. On Monday, the M’s revealed that Rodriguez has made their MLB Opening Day roster after an electric Spring Training. Clearly fired up about his new opportunity, J-Rod took to Twitter to share his excitement.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO