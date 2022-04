Labour is urging the Government to combat the “spiralling cost-of-living crisis” as new analysis by the party suggests families have been hit by a rise in annual petrol costs of nearly £400.Concerns have been mounting over living costs ahead of a planned hike in national insurance in April, together with rising energy prices, forecasts of increased inflation and uncertainty over the war in Ukraine.Labour said its analysis of official figures reveals the average family is facing an annual rise of £386 in the cost of petrol.The total was calculated by taking the increase in the petrol prices over the past...

