Pokemon Journeys is hyping up its next wave of new episodes with a new promo! The newest iteration of the anime has been evolving at a much different pace than the series seen in the past as both Ash and Goh are now taking on some of their strongest opponents and challenges yet. With this series recently crossing over its 100 episode milestone, the anime is gearing up to raise the stakes even further for the main duo with a series of even bigger hurdles to overcome. Now fans have gotten a new idea as to what to expect in the coming weeks as it airs in Japan.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO