WWE's Plans for WWE Raw After WrestleMania 38

Pat McAfee had his big WrestleMania moment during Night Two of WrestleMania 38, as after an entertaining throwdown with Austin Theory McAfee was able to take down Vince McMahon's star apprentice. Then he ended up getting into a match with Vince himself after some taunting, who then cheated in every way to pin him and give Theory some of the WrestleMania glory. Luckily Stone Cold Steve Austin was still in the building and he came down to deliver a Stone Cold Stunner to Vince just like old times, but this time around Vince didn't quite get the timing right and ended up just falling over like a ton of bricks after the move, so Austin had to chase him down to hit it, and fans can't stop making jokes about it.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO