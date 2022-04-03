ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE's Plans for WWE Raw After WrestleMania 38

By Connor Casey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWrestleMania 38 weekend will officially end with the April 4 edition of Monday Night Raw, once again taking on the moniker of the "Raw After WrestleMania." Unlike the past couple of years where the post-Mania Raw has been rather uneventful, this year's episode promises...

ComicBook

Becky Lynch Responds to Losing the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38

Becky Lynch lost her Raw Women's Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 on Saturday night, finally suffering a pinfall match in a Raw Women's title match since winning the gold at WrestleMania 35. After relinquishing the title in May 2020 following her pregnancy announcement, Lynch finally returned to action at the 2021 SummerSlam event and turned heel in an impromptu title match with Belair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. She then spent months cheating in order to remain champion, then swapped titles with Charlotte Flair after each were drafted to the opposite brand.
ComicBook

Cody Rhodes Reveals What Steve Austin Told Him After His WrestleMania 38 Match

Cody Rhodes and Steve Austin both had surprise matches during Saturday night's WrestleMania 38. While Austin's match came from his segment with Kevin Owens (which turned out to be a trap where Owens could lure him out of retirement), Rhodes wound up being Seth Rollins' surprise opponent handpicked by Vince McMahon. "The American Nightmare" arrived with the identical presentation he had in AEW and, based on the fan reactions, had one of the best matches of the night. Rhodes revealed in a press conference on Sunday morning that Austin briefly spoke with him after his match.
Cody Rhodes Says He Told Vince McMahon He Never Wants To See Or Hear About Stardust Ever Again

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes joined BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani to talk about his return to the company at WrestleMania 38 to challenge Seth Rollins. It was reported directly after his departure from AEW that The American Nightmare had met with Vince McMahon to strike a deal with the company. Cody spoke with Ariel about his meeting with Vince and the WWE and revealed the one request he did make about returning to the company.
Top WWE Star Had Special WrestleMania 38 Entrance Cut

WWE had planned a special WrestleMania 38 entrance for Drew McIntyre, but it ended up being scrapped due to timing issues. Mike J Wilson shared a photo of a group of Kilted Warriors backstage at the show on Instagram, confirming the news. Sean Stark is a member of the Kilted...
PWMania

Video: Roman Reigns Defeats Brock Lesnar In The WrestleMania 38 Main Event

Roman Reigns is your new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The main event of WrestleMania 38 Night Two saw Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar in a brutal Winner Takes All Title Unification bout. This is the first time the company has unified the WWE Universal Title and the WWE Title. Lesnar won...
Riddle Weighs In On Cain Velasquez’s Attempted Murder Arrest

WWE Superstar Riddle recently spoke with Adam’s Apple, where he revealed some dream opponents. Brock Lesnar remains the number one person that the former UFC star would like to get in there with but there are some other names he’s interested in working against as well. “I would...
Wrestling World

Paul Heyman opens up on Brock Lesnar's new character

Two of the most important characters of this Road to Wrestlemania but also of the last year's edition, are certainly Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman, respectively WWE Champion of Monday Night Raw and the manager/personal advisor of the Universal Champion of Friday Night Smackdown, Roman Reigns. In recent months, Heyman...
Popculture

Cody Rhodes' Wife and Brother React to His WWE Return

Cody Rhodes is back in WWE after making a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 38 this weekend. The former All Elite Wrestling star took on Seth Rollins in a match and came away with a big victory. After the match, Rhodes' wife Brand and his brother, former WWE star Dustin Rhodes, reacted to his return to WWE.
Something Happened At WrestleMania That Has Never Happened Before

There is a first time for everything. There are all kinds of wrestling moves in a match but only a handful of them are among the most well known. Many of these best known moves are finishing moves that wrestlers have turned into their signature offense. Those moves often signal the end of the match, but that is not always the case. It wasn’t the case this weekend, and it was kind of an historic moment.
ComicBook

Paul Heyman Delivers Final Warning Ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Paul Heyman has delivered his final warning ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38! Reigns has been on the hottest streak in his career thus far as he has dominated the SmackDown main event scene for nearly 600 days at this point. The first real challenger that seemed like they could take down the "God Mode" champion has been Brock Lesnar, who has been on fire in his own right since returning to WWE TV last year. Their inevitable clash will main event night two of WrestleMania this year, and it's touted to be one of the biggest WrestleMania matches of all time.
ComicBook

WWE Fans Freaking Out Over Vince McMahon Screwing Up the Stone Cold Stunner at WrestleMania

Pat McAfee had his big WrestleMania moment during Night Two of WrestleMania 38, as after an entertaining throwdown with Austin Theory McAfee was able to take down Vince McMahon's star apprentice. Then he ended up getting into a match with Vince himself after some taunting, who then cheated in every way to pin him and give Theory some of the WrestleMania glory. Luckily Stone Cold Steve Austin was still in the building and he came down to deliver a Stone Cold Stunner to Vince just like old times, but this time around Vince didn't quite get the timing right and ended up just falling over like a ton of bricks after the move, so Austin had to chase him down to hit it, and fans can't stop making jokes about it.
wrestlingrumors.net

Title Changes Hands For The First Time Ever On Monday Night Raw

History has been made! There are a lot of titles under the WWE umbrella and it can be a big deal when one of them changes hands. It means a lot for both the company and the wrestlers involved, as things are changing in a big way for multiple people involved. If it is one of the first titles in a wrestler’s career, it can mean even more, which was the case this week.
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Says Liv Morgan Never Winning A WWE Title “Blows Her Mind”

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row about tonight. She is part of the Women’s Tag Team Title match, and admits to being very calm right now ahead of that. “Man, I am calm, I...
411mania.com

Note On Brock Lesnar’s Status For Tonight’s Raw

A new report has an update on whether we’re likely to see Brock Lesnar on Raw tonight. According to Fightful Select, Lesnar is not scheduled for the show and internal plans had him heading back home by this afternoon after he lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 night two.
Wrestling World

A new record was broken by Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is arguably the most influential figure in women's wrestling today, as she is the most decorated woman in sports-entertainment and has cemented her legacy in the WWE ring, racking up so many wins and so many belts. After being in WWE for so many years, The Queen has...
