Podcast: 1-on-1 with Hawks play-by-play voice Chris Vosters

 2 days ago
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis goes 1-on-1 with Chris Vosters, the new official play-by-play voice of the Chicago Blackhawks. Vosters discusses his broadcasting background,...

NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Bulls routed on night of playoff clinch

The Chicago Bulls clinched the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2017 on Tuesday night by way of a Cavaliers loss. But the vibe in the United Center during the team’s 127-106 blowout to the Bucks served as a reminder that this team has plenty of flaws to confront with the postseason rapidly approaching.
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Blackhawks fall to Coyotes in overtime

The Blackhawks fell to the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 in overtime at the United Center on Sunday. 1. Jonathan Toews was honored before the game for hitting the 1,000-game milestone. It was a terrific ceremony all around, but the highlight of the night was when former alternate captains Marian Hossa, Brent Seabrook, Patrick Sharp and Andrew Shaw made a surprise appearance. The crowd absolutely erupted. The four of them, Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane presented Toews with a silver stick.
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
The Spun

Kevin Durant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith: NBA World Reacts

On a recent episode of First Take, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith quoted a fake report regarding James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The report that Smith mentioned was from a Twitter page, called Ballsack Sports. This account constantly posts fabricated stories to generate some buzz on social media. Clearly, Smith...
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
The Spun

CBB Head Coach Stepping Down To Join Duke Coaching Staff

The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox trade Collins to Jays for catcher McGuire

The White Sox and Blue Jays have agreed to a trade that will send catcher Zack Collins to the Blue Jays, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Sox are landing catcher Reese McGuire from Toronto in return. Collins was set to open the 2022 season in the minor leagues after...
TMZ.com

Jay Williams Says Coach K Could Return To Duke After Key Assistant's Exit

Don't say goodbye to your coach just yet, Duke fans -- former Blue Devils legend Jay Williams says there's a real possibility Mike Krzyzewski could return to Durham next season ... after one of his top assistants left the program this week. Williams started the speculation on ESPN Radio's "Keyshawn,...
Complex

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Deserves ‘Blame’ for Lakers Failing to Sign DeMar DeRozan

With the Los Angeles Lakers two games out of the final play-in spot and only four games remaining, it was only a matter of time before the finger-pointing started. Magic Johnson appeared on ESPN’s Get Up Monday and claimed the Lakers dropped the ball in their pursuit of DeMar DeRozan during the offseason because of LeBron James. “The blame that he’s got to take is the fact that DeRozan ended up in Chicago and not with the Lakers,” Magic said of LeBron. “DeRozan wanted to play for the Lakers and when I got the call from his agent, [Aaron Goodwin], I called the Lakers, said, ‘Hey [DeRozan] wants to come home.’”
NBC Sports Chicago

LaVine out vs. Bucks with knee injury, remains day-to-day

Zach LaVine will miss the Chicago Bulls' Tuesday night matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks at the United Center, head coach Billy Donovan told reporters ahead of the game. LaVine sat out the Bulls' Monday practice as he continues to manage lingering soreness in his left knee, which Donovan initially called a precautionary measure.
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Bulls miss Lonzo Ball so much at both ends

There are myriad ways to define swagger. But DeMar DeRozan, who introduced that word in his answer to what the Chicago Bulls miss without Lonzo Ball, eloquently and succinctly settled on this. “Just the whole dynamic of the game changes with 'Zo out there,” DeRozan said. With the Bulls...
MLive.com

WMU hockey coach Pat Ferschweiler named to Team USA staff for 2023 World Juniors

KALAMAZOO, MI – Team USA will have a Kalamazoo connection at the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships. USA Hockey announced Tuesday the inclusion of Western Michigan’s Pat Ferschweiler on its 2023 U.S. National Junior Team coaching staff for the upcoming World Juniors tournament, which will be held from Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2023. A location for the tournament is expected to be named later this month.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls officially rule Lonzo Ball out for season

Lonzo Ball's rehabilitation from left knee surgery had been trending negatively for some time. But now it's official. The Chicago Bulls' starting point guard will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season (playoffs included), the team announced Wednesday morning. He will continue to undergo daily treatment in preparation for the 2022-23 campaign.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' playoff berth marks progress, but work remains

Since their 2017 draft-day trade of Jimmy Butler plunged the Chicago Bulls into a full rebuild, the organization has posted winning percentages of .329, .268, .338 and .431. That’s why, even after their 127-106 blowout loss to the Bucks, their .570 winning percentage, not to mention their first postseason berth in five years, is notable.
NBC Sports Chicago

Budweiser to release Cubs cans for 2022

America’s favorite pastime is back and no one is as excited as Budweiser, MLB’s longest standing sponsor. To represent the spirit and camaraderie of baseball’s return, Budweiser has designed and will debut new limited-edition team cans just in time for Opening Day on April 7 – including one that celebrates the Chicago Cubs.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBA Playoffs: Bulls' magic number, seeding scenarios

April is here, which means the NBA Playoffs are just around the corner. The Chicago Bulls, who as of this writing sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, have four games left in their regular-season, but much remains undetermined. Their final position in the standings. Their first-round playoff opponent. All will...
