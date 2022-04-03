A house fire in Bluefield, VA leaves one person dead

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A house fire in Bluefield, Virginia leaves one person dead.

According to Chief Danny Evans with the Bluefield, VA Fire Department, the call for a house fire on Hill Street came in at 1:51 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Abbs Valley Fire Department, Bluefield Virginia and Bluefield West Virginia Fire Departments were dispatched to the scene.

Evans said when first responders arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. When crews went in to put out the fire they found a woman who had passed away.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Bluefield Virginia Fire Department, Bluefield Virginia Police Department and Virginia State Police.

