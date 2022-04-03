ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, VA

A house fire in Bluefield, VA leaves one person dead

WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rdr34_0eyME12H00

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A house fire in Bluefield, Virginia leaves one person dead.

According to Chief Danny Evans with the Bluefield, VA Fire Department, the call for a house fire on Hill Street came in at 1:51 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Abbs Valley Fire Department, Bluefield Virginia and Bluefield West Virginia Fire Departments were dispatched to the scene.

Evans said when first responders arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. When crews went in to put out the fire they found a woman who had passed away.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Bluefield Virginia Fire Department, Bluefield Virginia Police Department and Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 4

WVNS
WVNS

5K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

803K+

Views

Related
WVNS

Two people taken to the hospital after shooting in Brush Fork

BRUSH FORK, WV (WVNS) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in Brush Fork. According to Alan Christian, the Chief Deputy of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, a call came in for a shooting around 9 P.M. on Friday, April 1, 2022 on Ember Circle in Brush Fork, Mercer […]
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
WVNS

Shooting in McDowell County leaves one person in critical condition

AVONDALE, WV (WVNS) — An early morning shooting leaves one person in critical condition in McDowell County. According to James Muncy with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred at 2 A.M. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 on Mountaineer Highway in Avondale. Sheriff Muncy said one person was injured and was flown to a […]
WJHL

Local firefighter loses home to fire while battling Sevier Co. wildfire

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local volunteer firefighter lost his Johnson City home to fire while battling the Hatcher Mountain wildfire in Sevier County. Lt. Michael Gillespie and the Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department were among the many who responded to Wears Valley on Wednesday night. Gillespie left with a convoy of other Washington County, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Bluefield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
CBS Chicago

Person found dead in Lawndale fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was found dead in a fire in Lawndale Friday evening. The fire broke out in the graystone two-flat at 1527 S. Homan Ave. The Fire Department confirmed one person died in the fire, but could not immediately provide further details. This was the second deadly fire in Chicago within a matter of hours. Around 3 p.m., a fire broke out at 11649 S. Aberdeen St. in West Pullman, and Clarence and Clementine Johnson were found inside the house. Both were rushed to the hospital in very critical condition. Mr. Johnson was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park, where he died. Mrs. Johnson was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was still fighting for her life late Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
WOWK 13 News

Riding lawnmower rollover in Cross Lanes

UPDATE (April 4, 2022 at 1:05 p.m.): Metro 911 says one person has been transported for medical treatment, but the severity of injuries is still unknown. CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a person driving a riding lawnmower rolled over a hillside at the 5000 block of Luray Lane on Monday around 12:24 […]
WJHL

Person on lawnmower hit by vehicle in Greene County

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a person on a lawnmower was hit by a vehicle on Monday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, it happened on Doak Hensley Road. A sheriff’s department lieutenant told News Channel 11 that one person was taken to a hospital, but was unsure of the extent of the […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Metro News

Body of missing Morgantown woman pulled from Deckers Creek

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police have recovered the body of a missing Morgantown woman from Deckers Creek. Police said the body of Candace McLaughlin was found at about 4:45 p.m. Monday behind 45 Deckers Creek Blvd. There were no apparent signs of trauma. McLaughlin was last seen Saturday at 3...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Virginia State Police#Valley Fire#Accident#Va Fire Department
WOWK 13 News

Man shot to death in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston after a man was found dead early Friday morning. Charleston Police say that they responded to the 100 block of McKee Ave. for a well-being check, and they noticed the door was partially opened. Inside the residence, they found 38-year-old Patrick L. Jefferson, of Charleston, lying […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Dog found in Charleston creek, legs tied to cinderblock

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Hernshaw family was reunited with their dog after it was found with its back legs tied to a cinderblock in a creek near Rutledge Road, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA). On Sunday morning, Amber Browning was traveling home when her daughter called and said their dog Dasher […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
WSAZ

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia police officer gets jail for excessive force

A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force. Everett Maynard was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Charleston. Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time of the assault. […]
WBOY 12 News

U.S. marshals searching for PA man in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The U.S. Marshal’s Service is on the lookout for a Pennsylvania man wanted on felony vehicle theft charges. According to a release sent out by the marshal’s West Virginia Northern District office, Brian Woy, 40, was charged by the Cambria County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly stealing a vehicle in June of 2021; […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

WVNS

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
803K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy