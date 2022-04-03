New video: ‘Driveway Bandits’ may be hitting multiple areas across Denver metro

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 Problem Solvers obtained a new video showing what could be the same group of suspects targeting Greenwood Village garages now in neighborhoods across the metro.

Two weeks ago, Raj Harika and her clear Tesla cameras captured the guys who went on a crime spree, breaking into her and her neighbors’ cars and garages on March 22.

After our story, police put out pictures of people to look out for, including a photo of a vibrant sweatshirt on one of the suspects.

FOX31 Problem Solvers viewers have been following break-ins just like Harika’s for years now.

“We call him suspect one on drivewaybandits.com . He’s got a distinctive slouch to his right shoulder,” one concerned Centennial resident who asked to remain anonymous said.

One fed up neighbor in Centennial made a website to track who he believes are the same suspects targeting his community since 2020. The website includes a video crime log.

“There’s half a dozen of us that have been hit over the years,” the neighbor said. “I’d like to see them put away and protect our neighborhood. We can’t sleep; we’re terrified in our own homes and we’re being invaded.”

Waynie, who didn’t want to use her full name, is a three-time victim in Centennial.

“They took my credit card, charged my credit card at Home Depot and Walmart,” she said. “The second time they broke in, they didn’t take anything and they broke my husband’s car.”

Before the third time Waynie’s home was hit, she installed cameras that alerted her in real time and she called the police. She says her cameras show Arapahoe County deputies trying to go after the suspects who were casing her home, however, she was told they got away.

“ I think I’m hopeless right now, I mean, how do we catch these people?” she said.

Over in Brighton, video from three weeks ago captures another viewer directing police to where crooks took off after smashing and grabbing his rental car and attempting to break into his home.

Video of the Brighton break-in shows a suspect in a bright vibrant sweatshirt like the one police shared in the Greenwood Village case. Residents also drew a connection with the way the suspect walks with a lowered right shoulder.

FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted Brighton Police, Greenwood Village Police and the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office to ask for updates and if these cases are connected.

A public information officer from Greenwood Village shared the following update:

“Our investigators have liaised with metro-area agencies on similar crimes and we are following up on several credible leads. We recovered the vehicle stolen from one Coral place home, however, the vehicle was found abandoned after it eluded our officers.

“Please contact the Greenwood Village Police Department or the Metro Denver Crimestoppers if you have information about these crimes or those responsible.”

A public information officer from ACSO shared the following information with FOX31:

“The cases we have are similar to the case in Greenwood, but we have nowhere near the quality of video that came from the Tesla. The sheriff’s office is working on several leads.

“The public can best call their local law enforcement agency if they see anything they think may be suspicious, even if they are not sure they should.

“Also, those that park their vehicle outside make sure they lock their cars. They should also remember to keep valuables out of sight, take anything that a thief may want into their home, take their garage door openers, and lock the pass-through door from the garage to the house.

“In newer vehicles, they have built-in openers that can be programmed to open the garage door. While it is a nice feature, this allows the thieves easy access to the garage and other vehicles and valuables. They should also make sure that the vehicles kept in the garage have the keys removed and the doors locked. Many of these thefts happen because people feel safe keeping the doors open and keys in the vehicle while in the garage.”

A public information officer from Brighton Police Department shared the following tips for FOX31 viewers:

“As an agency, we encourage residents to contact the police anytime they see any suspicious activity in their areas. Our non-emergency dispatch number is 303.288.1535.

“Additionally, we want to encourage our citizens to get in the habit of making sure to lock home doors and car doors and ensure to close their garage doors. Do not leave valuables in their vehicle, items like purses/wallets, firearms, phones, and laptops. Another helpful tip is to leave porch lights on or install motion sensors lights. We would also encourage community members to use theft prevention locks on their vehicles- like car alarms and steering wheel locks.

“Nowadays, everyone has ring doorbells or security cameras around their house. Many police departments, us included, have programs where residents can register their cameras. This does not automatically give us access to cameras; it allows our officers/ detectives to know who has a camera in the area. The police can go to that home or business and ask the resident to check their cameras for any suspicious activity or anything pertaining to the crime we are investigating. Folks can signup on our website at https://brightonco.gov/1314/Neighborhood-Surveillance-Camera-Registr “

