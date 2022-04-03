ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Northwest Side cleanup connects volunteers with nature

By Judy Wang
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBC8L_0eyMDFLP00

CHICAGO —Through Lechowicz Woods on Sunday, volunteers went, enjoying the wild while getting dirty and feeling the green.

Families helped the Honeycomb Project kickoff Earth month with tools in hand by working in a nature preserve. Honeycomb started with a few families a decade ago. The endeavor has grown to 5,000 volunteers who perform 150 community service projects each year.

Sunday’s project was to clean up and get rid of invasive plants. Families will return in the months ahead for planting and trail building to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the environment.

“[Volunteers] have been involved with us for five years, 10 years, and they’re raising money for the organizations that we work with,” Honeycomb director and co-founder Kristinia Lowenstein said. “They’re collecting supplies. They’re doing presentations in their classes. So I think it’s really inspiring to see how these early experiences in volunteering can really impact kids.”

For more information on the Honeycomb Project, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WGN News
WGN News

16K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WGN News

2 brothers killed, 4 injured in Far South Side crash

CHICAGO — Two brothers were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in West Pullman Thursday afternoon, according to the victims’ family. Police said a Volkswagen was traveling eastbound on 124th Street just before 1:40 p.m. near the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue when it struck a Hyundai traveling northbound on […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
KCCI.com

Volunteers, heavy machinery needed for tornado cleanup Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — Madison County says volunteers are still needed to help clean up the damage left behind after an EF4tornado ripped through the county on March 5. Emergency management officials there say they need heavy machinery and operators to help with the cleanup. Volunteers are to help count trucks that come to the quarry with tree debris tomorrow through Friday.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
WGN News

Two girls, 13 and 11, missing from Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Two young girls have been reported missing on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police. Melina Diaz, 13, and her 11-year-old stepsister Hailey Hernandez were last seen early Wednesday morning at Melina’s home in the 6300 block of West Melrose Street. Hernandez was spending the night there and the family’s backdoor camera had […]
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

A Happy Ending? Another Illinois Business Closes Its Doors Furever

You heard that right. Petland, the largest retailer of puppy mill puppies, is officially shut down and we need to talk about it. Any time a business closes I'm normally pretty bummed about it. But this place? I'm not going to shed a single tear or lose any sleep over it - I'll only cry over the poor animals who had to live in this store. It's the way pet shops like Petland operate that I definitely don't appreciate. I'm all about 'adopt, don't shop'.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Northwest Side#Honeycomb#The Honeycomb Project#Wgn Tv
FireRescue1

Wis. assistant chief dies after farm accident, FD says

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — Cambridge Second Assistant Fire Chief Randy North died while serving his community as a firefighter, the Fire Department said Saturday. North died during active duty after a farm accident, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department said. The Fire Department did not provide further information about how and when North died.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
WGN News

Man, 19, linked to shooting of 11-year-old boy charged

CHICAGO — Police have filed charges against one person in connection with the shooting of an 11-year-old boy Monday afternoon. According to police, 19-year-old Trevor Reed is facing several felony gun charges. Authorities say Reed is not charged with shooting the boy, however.   Just before 3 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of East […]
CHICAGO, IL
Outdoor Life

Dozens of Giant Mississippi River Catfish Caught in Illinois Tournament

If you want to catch a seriously big catfish—one that weighs 80 or 90 pounds—the Mississippi River north of St. Louis needs to be on your fishing radar. The season-opening event of the “Twisted Cat Fishing Tournament,” now in its eighth year, took place on March 5 on this stretch of the Mississippi outside of Alton, Illinois. And competitors hauled in some truly giant blue cats over the course of the day.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
1520 The Ticket

20 Towns That Suck The Most In Illinois

Illinois has beautiful cities and towns such as Galena, Nauvoo, Galesburg, and Quincy. However, these 20 towns and cities did not get love and some of them are pretty close to the Tri-States. Illinois is an expensive place to live and some of these towns and cities are one of...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Alleged Rosemont mall shooter charged with first-degree murder

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The alleged shooter at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago last Friday night has been charged with first-degree murder. Jose Matias, 18, of Chicago, was taken into custody Wednesday following a nationwide arrest warrant. He’s accused of shooting Joel Valdes, 20, of Skokie, and a 15-year-old girl Friday night in the Rosemont mall’s food […]
ROSEMONT, IL
WGN News

WGN News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy