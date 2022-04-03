Northwest Side cleanup connects volunteers with nature

CHICAGO —Through Lechowicz Woods on Sunday, volunteers went, enjoying the wild while getting dirty and feeling the green.

Families helped the Honeycomb Project kickoff Earth month with tools in hand by working in a nature preserve. Honeycomb started with a few families a decade ago. The endeavor has grown to 5,000 volunteers who perform 150 community service projects each year.

Sunday’s project was to clean up and get rid of invasive plants. Families will return in the months ahead for planting and trail building to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the environment.

“[Volunteers] have been involved with us for five years, 10 years, and they’re raising money for the organizations that we work with,” Honeycomb director and co-founder Kristinia Lowenstein said. “They’re collecting supplies. They’re doing presentations in their classes. So I think it’s really inspiring to see how these early experiences in volunteering can really impact kids.”

For more information on the Honeycomb Project, click here .

