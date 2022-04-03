ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Monte Morris: Drops 10 dimes in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Morris racked up six points (1-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, one block...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kevin Durant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith: NBA World Reacts

On a recent episode of First Take, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith quoted a fake report regarding James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The report that Smith mentioned was from a Twitter page, called Ballsack Sports. This account constantly posts fabricated stories to generate some buzz on social media. Clearly, Smith...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Lakers#Monte Morris#Fg
ClutchPoints

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic gets brutally honest on play-in tournament after crucial win vs. Lakers

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had a monster of a game on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, and now we know his motivation. The Joker admitted after the 129-118 win that he absolutely wants to avoid the play-in at all costs. There is still a very small chance that they drop to seventh in the Western Conference standings, but he isn’t risking it. That is why Jokic wants to win the Nuggets’ remaining games to ensure they automatically make it to the postseason.
NBA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
CBS Sports

After UNC's Armando Bacot's final-minute ankle injury, Kansas players show sportsmanship despite live ball

North Carolina star Armando Bacot was a huge question mark entering Monday's NCAA Tournament title game after suffering an ankle injury against Duke in Saturday's national semifinal. Though he turned in another performance for the ages, Bacot re-injured the very same ankle in the final minute of the 72-69 loss vs. Kansas when he stepped awkwardly in the paint.
KANSAS STATE
Complex

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Deserves ‘Blame’ for Lakers Failing to Sign DeMar DeRozan

With the Los Angeles Lakers two games out of the final play-in spot and only four games remaining, it was only a matter of time before the finger-pointing started. Magic Johnson appeared on ESPN’s Get Up Monday and claimed the Lakers dropped the ball in their pursuit of DeMar DeRozan during the offseason because of LeBron James. “The blame that he’s got to take is the fact that DeRozan ended up in Chicago and not with the Lakers,” Magic said of LeBron. “DeRozan wanted to play for the Lakers and when I got the call from his agent, [Aaron Goodwin], I called the Lakers, said, ‘Hey [DeRozan] wants to come home.’”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Reuters

Joel Embiid (44 points, 17 rebounds) leads 76ers past Cavs

Joel Embiid had 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Cleveland Cavaliers 112-108 on Sunday. It was the 11th time this season that Embiid produced at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden added 21 points, 10 assists and 10...
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Likely available Tuesday

Beasley (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards. Beasley has appeared in back-to-back contests -- including starting Sunday's win over Houston -- following a two-game absence due to a lingering ankle issue. Barring a setback, he's expected be available again Tuesday, though he'll likely revert back to his usual bench role with Patrick Beverley (ankle) no longer listed on the injury report.
NBA
Reuters

Spurs close in on play-in berth with win over Nuggets

EditorsNote: Removes extra word from lede, other edits. Devin Vassell and Kelden Johnson scored 20 points each, Josh Richardson had 18 and the visiting San Antonio Spurs beat the Denver Nuggets 116-97 on Tuesday night. Tre Jones had 14 points and 10 assists, Jakob Poeltl also scored 14 points and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thunder win again, top Trail Blazers

OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Jaylen Hoard had career highs of 24 points and 21 rebounds to help the Oklahoma City Thunder top the Portland Trail Blazers 98-94 on Tuesday night. Isaiah Roby had 18 points and a career-high six steals, Greg Kakaitzakis scored 17 points and Olivier Sarr had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder. Oklahoma City improved to 4-0 against the Trail Blazers this season.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Not expected back Wednesday

Kuzma (knee) is not expected to play Wednesday against the Hawks, Neil Dalal of Hoop District reports. With just two games left in the regular season, it seems unlikely that Kuzma will step on the court again. Assuming that's the case, he'll finish the year with averages of 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 33.4 minutes -- all career highs.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Pours in 23 points in wun

McCollum amassed 23 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and four steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 win over the Kings. McCollum continues to thrive with the Pelicans. He can flash tremendous upside with scoring totals of 30-plus points and also excels with excellent secondary numbers on a consistent basis.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) not on Memphis' injury report for Tuesday

The Memphis Grizzlies did not list Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jackson should suit up after sitting out the team's last game with his thigh injury. Kyle Anderson covered his spot in the starting lineup and would be expected to return to the bench if Jackson returns.
NBA
CBS Sports

Saints make major draft trade with Eagles, plus Russell Wilson could join exclusive club, Prisco's mock draft

Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'd like everyone to know that I didn't sleep at all last night and that's because I stayed up for 12 straight hours trying to figure out WHO WON the Saints-Eagles trade. I didn't even get to watch the NCAA title game. Does anyone know who won? I'll bet it was North Carolina. They were up 16 when I turned the game off and there's no way they blew that lead.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy