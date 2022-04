No. 1 overall Draft picks were the name of the game Sunday as the Tigers took on the Phillies at BayCare Ballpark. In the bottom of the first, 2010 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Harper homered off Casey Mize, who was taken first in ‘18. Then, in the top of the second, 2020 No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson went yard for Detroit. In the bottom of the fourth, it was 2016 No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak’s turn – also off Mize.

