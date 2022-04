The Kansas Jayhawks are the national champions. It wasn’t an easy road, though, and they had to pull off an incredible second half comeback to take down a feisty North Carolina Tar Heels squad led by first year head coach Hubert Davis. Naturally, the NBA world was tuned in throughout the showdown, with the likes of Joel Embiid, Donovan Mitchell and more expressing their excitement and disbelief over the frantic finish.

