Here’s How to Watch Lady Gaga’s Grammys Performance Now That It’s Officially Happening

By Jenzia Burgos
 2 days ago

As soon as Lady Gaga’s Grammys 2022 performance was announced, fans couldn’t wait to find out how to stream her taking to the stage at the 64th Annual Recording Academy Awards—and thankfully, we have all the tips for little monsters up ahead.



The 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony airs live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, and recognizes the year’s best recordings, compositions and artists from 2021. South African comedian Trevor Noah , who hosted the 2021 Grammys ceremony, is set to host once again. The 2022 Grammys includes an impressive list of nominees: Jon Batiste received the most nominations with eleven total, followed by Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber with eight each.

Of course, Gaga herself is also among the list of nominees. She, along with Tony Bennett, are nominated for five awards at the 2022 Grammys, including Album of the Year and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for their collaborative project, Love for Sale, along with Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video for “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

Lady Gaga’s Grammys 2022 performance will also mark her first time on the Grammys stage since 2019, when she performed a rendition of “Shallow” from her Oscar-winning film, A Star Is Born . In addition to Gaga, the Grammys stage will see a stacked lineup of performances by fellow nominees: Performers include BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Charli, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne and more. But we all know who the little monsters are here for! Keep on reading ahead for everything we know about how to stream Lady Gaga’s Grammys 2022 Oscars performance tonight.

How to watch Lady Gaga’s Grammys 2022 performance online

Lady Gaga’s Grammys 2022 performance will air during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on CBS, which is available to stream on services like Paramount Plus , Fubo TV and Hulu+ With Live TV . Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month, while Fubo TV will run you $64.99 per month . Of all the streaming options, Paramount Plus is by far the cheapest available to watch Lady Gaga’s Grammys 2022 performance as it airs live. The streamer offers two plans: Paramount+ Essential , an ad-supported plan for $4.99 per month ; and Paramount+ Premium , an ad-free plan for $9.99 per month , both of which will allow you to watch Lady Gaga’s Grammys 2022 performance live on CBS.



How to watch Lady Gaga’s Grammys 2022 performance online for free

So, is there a way to watch Lady Gaga’s Grammys 2022 performance online for free? Yes! Keep on reading ahead for some of the best options to watch Lady Gaga’s Grammys 2022 performance for free.

Watch Lady Gaga’s Grammys 2022 Performance With Paramount+’s Free Trial



The best way to watch Lady Gaga’s Grammys 2022 performance online for free is with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial , which is more than enough time to watch Lady Gaga’s Grammys 2022 performance at no cost. Along with Lady Gaga’s Grammys 2022 performance, Paramount Plus offers 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like the Yellowstone spinoff 1883 and the iCarly reboot. After the trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $4.99 per month for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported plan and $9.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Students are also eligible to receive a 25 percent discount , which costs them $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and or $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan.

Watch Lady Gaga’s Grammys 2022 Performance With Fubo TV’s Free Trial



Another great option to watch Lady Gaga’s Grammys 2022 performance online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial . Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial , which is more than enough time to stream Lady Gaga’s Grammys 2022 performance . Along with CBS, Fubo TV offers more than 100 channels, including NBC, CNN and CBS, at least 250 hour of DVR and a streaming library with hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies. After the free trial ends, Fubo TV costs $64.99 per month, so be sure to cancel it before you’re charged.

How to watch Lady Gaga’s Grammys 2022 performance online outside the US

Watch Lady Gaga’s Grammys 2022 performance outside the US With a VPN Free Trial



The best way to watch Lady Gaga’s Grammys 2022 performance outside the US is with a VPN , which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location. Lady Gaga’s Grammys 2022 performance airs live on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount Plus . To watch the show, however, viewers outside of the US will need a VPN . One of the best VPN services out there is ExpressVPN , which is easy to use and offers 90 days for free.

The service is also far less expensive than other VPN services available. ExpressVPN costs $6.67 per month for a 12-month plan ($80.04 total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly subscription after the free 90-days. ExpressVPN also provides a 30-day money-back guarantee if you subscribe and decide not to use it. Of course, with a VPN, viewers can do more than just watch Lady Gaga’s Grammys 2022 performance from outside the United States. They can also access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max , which have different content than in the United States, as well as international streaming services like Hayu, which has access to shows like Real Housewives , Below Deck , The Bachelor and hundreds of other domestic and international reality TV shows.

So how can one watch Lady Gaga’s Grammys 2022 performance outside the US? Here are step-by-step instructions.

  1. Sign up for ExpressVPN
  2. Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices”
  3. Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN , enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices”
  4. Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “United States”
  5. Visit Paramount Plus to enjoy Lady Gaga’s Grammys 2022 performance as it streams live on CBS

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards airs live on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS. Here’s how to watch the Grammy Awards for free .



Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

