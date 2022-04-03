ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

At OC Gas Station Republicans Woo Voters Angry Over High Gas Price

By Reuters
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21UUGB_0eyMCA6p00
Republican activists seek drivers’ attention as they work to register voters to their party at a gas station in Garden Grove. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A half-dozen mostly young Republican activists stood gamely outside of a Chevron station at a busy Orange County intersection, jumping up and down and holding a big sign reading, “Gas too high? Register Republican.”

The demonstration in Garden Grove this week drew beeps of support, and was successful in getting a few motorists to pull over to talk about gas prices.

The Republican Party says the Southern California voter registration effort is one of many it is holding outside gas stations across the country to woo frustrated independents and voters who supported President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in the 2020 elections.

Republicans are widely expected to gain a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps even in the Senate in midterm congressional elections in November. Voter displeasure at high gas prices might help get them there.

In addition to turning out its deeply conservative base, the party wants to win back moderates who fled the dramatic turns and right-wing nationalism of former President Donald Trump, as well as gain new supporters.

But the response at the busy intersection in Garden Grove, which is in a highly competitive Republican-leaning congressional district, shows it is not an easy trick to pull off.

Four people stopped to fill out forms at the group’s table. One said he was homeless but could use his parents’ address. Three were already registered as Republicans, while one was an independent.

“The gas is so high because of Biden and the Biden administration,” said Ernie Nueva, 69, who pulled over when he saw the group.

Nueva says it now costs $100 to fill the tank on his Nissan Titan V8 truck – up from $60 before the latest spike drove fuel prices to nearly $7 per gallon in parts of California. A lifelong Democrat, he voted twice for Trump and last year changed his voter registration to Republican.

David Wakefield also blames Biden for high gas prices, saying that the United States needs to become more self-sufficient, producing more fuel. He is considering canceling a planned driving vacation later this month to see friends and family in Northern California, Idaho and Utah.

But he also is already a reliable Republican voter.

“It’s a great issue in the short run, but it’s not clear how it’s going to hold up in November,” said Raphael Sonenshein, executive director of the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at the Cal State Los Angeles.

In recent years, U.S. voters have been driven to the polls more by cultural and social division, rather than other public policy issues, Sonenshein said. While the high gas prices are certainly not good for Democrats, they may not prove powerful enough to drive turnout or lead voters to switch parties.

The cost of fuel might also come back down before the election, weakening Republicans’ argument, he said.

Economists say prices started to rise as travel and economic activity picked up after pandemic lockdowns eased, both in the United States and worldwide — leading to fears of tighter global oil supply.

Those trends worsened when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shook world petroleum markets. But the party in power generally is blamed for economic woes, and Biden and the Democrats are already becoming the focus of anger by some consumers.

‘It’s Complicated’

The Republican National Committee has conducted similar registration drives at service stations in California and other states, including Arizona, North Carolina and Florida.

RNC spokesperson Mike Joyce said the registration drives at gas stations had been successful, drawing in voters of all political stripes who are angry about gasoline prices.

The RNC did not give data showing how many new voters had signed up during these events, except to say that the number was in the thousands.”Majorities are won in the margins and with every new voter registered, we are one step closer to finally retiring Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer for good,” said RNC Spokesperson Emma Vaughn, referring to the Democratic U.S. House speaker and Senate majority leader.

At the Chevron in Orange County, scores of motorists loudly honked their support for the tiny group during the nearly four-hour demonstration.

David Duprat, 38, a passenger in a car that was gassing up, feels every penny of the increase in gas prices. He drives to the construction sites where he works and lives on a tight budget while also trying to help his mother.

He doesn’t blame Biden for high gas prices, but overall, he feels that Democratic policies have contributed to the high cost of living in California. He has never voted before, but plans to do so in November — as a Republican.

“I really, really want to make sure my voice is heard,” he said.

Motorist Benjamin Kohn, a liberal Democrat, is also feeling the rise in gas prices. But he thinks both parties are pushing black-and-white interpretations of events that are more nuanced.

He has no intention of switching sides over gas prices, and on his way out of the Chevron he honked his horn like many of the other passing motorists. Then he stuck his head out the window of his minivan.

“It’s complicated,” he yelled, and drove away.

Comments / 8

China Briben
22h ago

Democrats don't want to get rid of the gas taxes because then you might actually see how cheap gasoline can actually be without their wealth confiscating slush fund scheme...🤣

Reply
3
China Briben
22h ago

Trump said if briben was selected resident, that gas would get to $7 a gallon+.... You rats laughed right? looks like he was exactly right....but those "mean tweets"....right?..🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
2
If you enjoy reading articles from
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego

22K+

Followers

12K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Follow Times of San Diego and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Reason.com

A Judge Finds a 'Substantial Basis' for the Claim That Fox News Recklessly Promoted Trump's Election Fantasy

Smartmatic USA (SUSA), a Florida-based voting technology company, had a very limited role in the 2020 general election: a single contract with Los Angeles County. But Smartmatic loomed much larger in the imaginations of Trump campaign lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, who repeatedly claimed the company had supplied fraud-facilitating software to Dominion Voting Systems as part of an elaborate conspiracy to steal millions of votes for Joe Biden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS 8

Gas price stimulus checks? Here are 3 bills being proposed

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Politicians are feeling the pressure from our rising gas prices. Both state and federal elected leaders are now scrambling to help constituents and there are several plans on the table, from suspending the gas tax to directly sending you hundreds of dollars. A group...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garden Grove, CA
Business
State
Florida State
Orange County, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Orange County, CA
Elections
Orange County, CA
Business
Local
California Government
County
Orange County, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
City
Garden Grove, CA
State
Arizona State
Orange County, CA
Traffic
State
Utah State
Local
California Traffic
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chuck Schumer
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Republicans#Gas Stations#Voter Registration#Oc Gas Station#Chevron#The Republican Party#Democrat#Senate
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Week

Secret Service is renting $30,000-a-month Malibu mansion to protect Hunter Biden, ABC News reports

Hunter Biden, President Biden's remaining son, is living in a rented four-bedroom "resort-style" home in Malibu, California, and the nearest property his Secret Service detail could secure was a $30,000-a-month six-bedroom mansion with ocean views and a "castle-like tower to the master retreat with wet bar," ABC News reports, citing the mansion's listing and sources familiar with the matter.
MALIBU, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy