There’s no doubt that Android 12L was designed with tablets and foldables in mind, but the prospect of running Android on PCs is always looming in the background with any changes that aim to support larger form factors. Google doesn’t appear to be interested in shipping Android on laptops and desktops, but there are several projects run by other developers that aim to do just that. Thanks to Bliss OS founder Jon West, we can see how Google’s re-designed Android 12L interface looks when it’s built to run on a computer.

CELL PHONES ・ 22 DAYS AGO