ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2022 Look: A Risk & A Reward

By Brittany Leitner and Olivia Marcus
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GoNMp_0eyMBixc00

Click here to read the full article.

When I’m away from my ex I’m happier than ever, but whenever I see Billie Eilish on my screen I’m seriously girl-crushing hard. This year, Billie Eilish’s 2022 Grammys look slayed harder than any of her red carpet looks in the past. And I’m not just saying that because Happier Than Ever was my most-played album last year, I promise!

Eilish’s red carpet look for music’s most important night was incredibly similar to the look she rocked at the Oscars last Sunday—on both the red carpet and the after-party. She’s consistent, and I’m here for it. But can we interrupt this fashion post for a minute to honor the fact that Eilish is now an Oscar award-winning musician?! Seriously, what can’t she do?

Anyway back to the look. For the Oscars Eilish rocked Gucci, the brand she routinely works with as an ambassador. This year she strayed from her Gucci garb and wore a black cape-style gown by Rick Owens. At first glance, you may think that Eilish put her trench coat on wrong but let me assure you, it looks exactly how it’s supposed to. The dress features a collar not around her neck, but hanging loosely on her chest—it’s almost like she forgot to put her head through the top. It’s structured, unique and ultra-cool, just like Ms. Eilish.

The backside of the dress also has incredible detailing with a train sweeping on the floor behind her and thin belts securing the look on. In classic Eilish fashion, she opted for comfort over heels with flat black boots which are also by Rick Owens. Even though Billie Eilish stuck with her classic all-black theme, this look feels like a step out of her comfort zone and into an era of higher-fashion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42q41I_0eyMBixc00

Brian Friedman/PMC.

Her recently-dyed jet-black hair paired perfectly once again with this look. It looks like Eilish spent some time in the salon chair of the last week and chopped her Oscars side swoop into blunt bangs. Her half-up spiky ponytail gives the other-wise dramatic look more of a playful vibe. You won’t be able to see the singer’s Ocean Eyes tonight because she opted for tiny black sunglasses. In terms of accessories, Eilish kept it very simple with small hoop earrings and understated rings on both of her hands.

For the 2022 Grammy awards, Eilish is nominated for seven awards, including Album of the Year and Song of the year. In 2020, Eilish won her first-ever Grammy for Bad Guy, which won record of the year. In 2021, she took won the same award again for Everything I Wanted.

That means, if she takes home record of the year tonight, she’ll be a three-peat consecutive award winner in the category.

The only other person who’s ever done that is Paul Simon, so if she wins it tonight, she’ll be the second person ever and first woman to secure a three time consecutive win. I’m rooting for you, Billie! Nothing marks a successful Grammys night like epic girl power, and Eilish is definitely known to bring that energy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458tLL_0eyMBixc00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
StyleCaster
StyleCaster

45K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

27M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
StyleCaster

Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammys Look Is Giving Mermaid Vibes & Of Course She Made a Splash

Click here to read the full article. Who could forget the green feathered number paired with black shaggy mullet that Doja Cat rocked at last year’s Grammy awards? Certainly not Twitter, who was talking about if for weeks after she debuted the look. But it’s a new year, which means Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammy look upped the ante to totally wow fans. This year, the “Ain’t Shit” singer wore her hair in a platinum blonde style, which was a stark contrast to the edgy raven-haired cut she rocked last year. Plus, instead of going with a smokey-eye look, which the singer...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kim Just Posted Her 1st Instagram With Pete After Telling Kanye He Needs to ‘Accept’ Their Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Getting serious. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are Instagram official. After almost five months of dating, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Saturday Night Live cast member became Instagram official on March 11, 2022, after Kim posted her first photos with Pete on social media. The post—which Kim captioned, “Whose car are we gonna take?!”—included two photos of her and Pete. The first photo showed Kim in sunglasses, a feather coat and metallic boots as Pete, dressed in a white T-shirt, a black jacket and dark jeans, laid his head in...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kylie Just Revealed Her Son’s Name Is Not Wolf Anymore—Here’s What She’s Calling Him Instead

Click here to read the full article. Ever since announcing the birth of her second child, fans have been curious to know Kylie Jenner’s baby name. So, what is the newest addition to the KarJenner family called? While Kylie Jenner’s baby name was a mystery when she first announced the exciting news, her friends and family members seemed to hint at her baby’s name. The mother of two also appeared to confirm her baby’s gender. “2/2/22,” she captioned a black-and-white snapshot of herself cradling her baby’s wrist, along with a blue heart emoji, seemingly revealing that she gave birth to a...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Predictably, Lady Gaga Was Radiant in an Asymmetrical Gown on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is a walking runway show; every time she steps out in 8-inch platform boots for a casual NYC strut, Little Monsters at home lose their collective minds. Even years after her infamous meat dress made her the object of scorn and adoration in equal measure, she's still finding new and innovative ways to draw the camera's focus on nights where the competition is fierce. Such is the case with the Grammys, a historical game of dress-up for Gaga. Given the House of Gucci actress is hot off a whirlwind Oscars evening in which she wore a shimmering tuxedo (and was forced to follow the Will Smith Slap™️), how could we expect anything less from Gaga than all-out glamour on Grammys night?
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Rick Owens
POPSUGAR

Blue Ivy Stole the Show During Beyoncé's Oscars Performance

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars in grand fashion, starting the night off with a rousing performance of her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from the movie "King Richard." Clad in what can only be described as tennis ball-green, Beyoncé belted out the song from the movie about Serena and Venus Williams and their father, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Sunglasses
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
People

Beyoncé Changes Into Dramatic Yellow Gown with Tennis Ball Purse After Performing at 2022 Oscars

Queen Bey aced the 2022 Academy Awards. Beyoncé attended Sunday night's show wearing a dramatic strapless Valentino Haute Couture yellow gown and matching gloves. The Grammy award-winning artist, 40, tied the look together with diamond drop earrings and a bejeweled tennis ball purse — a nod to her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from King Richard, which follows tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams' journey to superstardom with help from their father and coach, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
Popculture

Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Bathroom Split and SZA's Dress Light up Social Media After Award Win

Amid talk of Doja Cat retiring from the music industry, the rapper has won a Grammy award. Doja Cat and SZA have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single, "Kiss Me More." They beat several popular artists' performances in the nomination department, including BTS's "Butter," Coldplay's "Higher Power," Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for "Lonely," and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's "I Get a Kick Out of You." the award marks the first for Doja, who has not had the best few weeks. SZA walked to the stage on crutches to receive the award. Hilariously, Doja was in the bathroom and made a beeline from the stall to receive her award when her name was announced. "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," she said out of breath as she adjusted her dress. "I like to downplay shit. But this? It's a big deal," she said as she cried.
MUSIC
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

45K+
Followers
3K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy