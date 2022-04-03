Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2022 Look: A Risk & A Reward

Click here to read the full article.

When I’m away from my ex I’m happier than ever, but whenever I see Billie Eilish on my screen I’m seriously girl-crushing hard. This year, Billie Eilish’s 2022 Grammys look slayed harder than any of her red carpet looks in the past. And I’m not just saying that because Happier Than Ever was my most-played album last year, I promise!

Eilish’s red carpet look for music’s most important night was incredibly similar to the look she rocked at the Oscars last Sunday—on both the red carpet and the after-party. She’s consistent, and I’m here for it. But can we interrupt this fashion post for a minute to honor the fact that Eilish is now an Oscar award-winning musician?! Seriously, what can’t she do?

Anyway back to the look. For the Oscars Eilish rocked Gucci, the brand she routinely works with as an ambassador. This year she strayed from her Gucci garb and wore a black cape-style gown by Rick Owens. At first glance, you may think that Eilish put her trench coat on wrong but let me assure you, it looks exactly how it’s supposed to. The dress features a collar not around her neck, but hanging loosely on her chest—it’s almost like she forgot to put her head through the top. It’s structured, unique and ultra-cool, just like Ms. Eilish.

The backside of the dress also has incredible detailing with a train sweeping on the floor behind her and thin belts securing the look on. In classic Eilish fashion, she opted for comfort over heels with flat black boots which are also by Rick Owens. Even though Billie Eilish stuck with her classic all-black theme, this look feels like a step out of her comfort zone and into an era of higher-fashion.

Her recently-dyed jet-black hair paired perfectly once again with this look. It looks like Eilish spent some time in the salon chair of the last week and chopped her Oscars side swoop into blunt bangs. Her half-up spiky ponytail gives the other-wise dramatic look more of a playful vibe. You won’t be able to see the singer’s Ocean Eyes tonight because she opted for tiny black sunglasses. In terms of accessories, Eilish kept it very simple with small hoop earrings and understated rings on both of her hands.

For the 2022 Grammy awards, Eilish is nominated for seven awards, including Album of the Year and Song of the year. In 2020, Eilish won her first-ever Grammy for Bad Guy, which won record of the year. In 2021, she took won the same award again for Everything I Wanted.

That means, if she takes home record of the year tonight, she’ll be a three-peat consecutive award winner in the category.

The only other person who’s ever done that is Paul Simon, so if she wins it tonight, she’ll be the second person ever and first woman to secure a three time consecutive win. I’m rooting for you, Billie! Nothing marks a successful Grammys night like epic girl power, and Eilish is definitely known to bring that energy.