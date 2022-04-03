ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jock Landale (foot) won't return Sunday for Spurs

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Antonio Spurs center Jock Landale will not return Sunday in the team's game against...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II starting for Warriors Sunday in place of inactive Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will start Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Payton comes off the bench when the Warriors are at full strength, but that will not be the case on Sunday. Klay Thompson is getting the back end of the back-to-back set off due to right Achilles tendon injury management. As a result, Thompson will step into a starting role.
NBA
Complex

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Deserves ‘Blame’ for Lakers Failing to Sign DeMar DeRozan

With the Los Angeles Lakers two games out of the final play-in spot and only four games remaining, it was only a matter of time before the finger-pointing started. Magic Johnson appeared on ESPN’s Get Up Monday and claimed the Lakers dropped the ball in their pursuit of DeMar DeRozan during the offseason because of LeBron James. “The blame that he’s got to take is the fact that DeRozan ended up in Chicago and not with the Lakers,” Magic said of LeBron. “DeRozan wanted to play for the Lakers and when I got the call from his agent, [Aaron Goodwin], I called the Lakers, said, ‘Hey [DeRozan] wants to come home.’”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jock Landale
numberfire.com

Thunder's Jaylen Hoard starting on Tuesday, Aleksej Pokusevski coming off the bench

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylen Hoard is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hoard will return to the starting lineup on Tuesday with Aleksej Pokusevski heading to the bench. Our models expect him to play 17.1 minutes against Portland. Hoard's Tuesday projection includes 7.7...
NBA
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 4/5/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) available Tuesday for Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will play Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Bogdanovic was listed questionable to play due to right knee soreness. But despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court versus Fred VanVleet and the Raptors. Our models project...
NBA
numberfire.com

Heat's Markieff Morris starting on Sunday in place of injured P.J. Tucker (knee)

Miami Heat forward/center Markieff Morris is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Morris will get the start on Sunday with P.J. Tucker sidelined with a knee injury. Our models expect him to play 20.2 minutes against the Raptors. Morris' Sunday projection includes 6.7 points, 4.3...
NBA
numberfire.com

P.J. Tucker (calf) will not return Tuesday for Miami

Miami Heat guard/forward P.J. Tucker will not return Tuesday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Tucker suffered a right calf strain midway through the third quarter, and as a result, the team has ruled him out of action for the rest of the night. Caleb Martin should see more minutes.
NBA
numberfire.com

Tyus Jones (hand) starting for Grizzlies Tuesday; De'Anthony Melton back to bench

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones missed Friday's game due to a hand injury, but on the injury report for Tuesday night, he didn't carry a designation into the day. He'll play and immediately start in his return to the court, sending De'Anthony Melton back to the bench.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) available on Tuesday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Bulls on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Chicago. Antetokounmpo's Tuesday projection includes 31.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.9...
NBA
numberfire.com

Ignas Brazdeikis coming off the bench for Orlando on Tuesday

Orlando Magic forward Ignas Brazdeikis is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brazdeikis will return to the bench on Tuesday with Franz Wagner back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Brazdeikis to play 24.2 minutes against Cleveland. Brazdeikis' Tuesday projection includes 9.4 points,...
NBA
ESPN

Portland visits New Orleans on 3-game road slide

Portland Trail Blazers (27-52, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (35-44, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will look to end its three-game road losing streak when the Trail Blazers take on New Orleans. The Pelicans are 24-25 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Kessler Edwards coming off the bench for Brooklyn on Tuesday

Brooklyn Nets forward Kessler Edwards is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Edwards will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bruce Brown back in the starting lineup. Our models expect him to play 20.9 minutes against the Rockets. Edwards' Tuesday projection includes 7.3...
NBA
FOX Sports

Sacramento hosts New Orleans on 4-game home slide

LINE: Kings -7.5 BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento looks to break its four-game home losing streak with a win against New Orleans. The Kings are 19-30 in Western Conference games. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 2.1. The Pelicans are...
NBA
numberfire.com

Landry Shamet coming off Suns' bench on Tuesday

Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet will play with the second unit Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Three Suns starters - Devin Booker, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton - got Sunday night's game off due to rest. But on Tuesday, all three are back in action and starting. As a result, Shamet will revert to a bench role.
NBA
numberfire.com

Kris Dunn starting for Blazers Tuesday night in place of Brandon Williams

Portland Trail Blazers guard Kris Dunn wills tart Tuesday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Brandon Williams was listed questionable due to a left quad contusion. He has since been ruled out, and now, Dunn is taking over at starting point guard. Our models currently project Dunn...
NBA
Reuters

Pelicans down Kings, seal Western Conference play-in bid

CJ McCollum and Jaxson Hayes scored 23 points apiece Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans clinched a Western Conference play-in berth with a 123-109 victory over the host Sacramento Kings. Hayes, with 12 rebounds, and Willy Hernangomez, with 12 points and 12 rebounds, put up double-doubles for the Pelicans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy