Doja Cat Used This $8 Hyaluronic Acid Serum For Crazy-Glowing Skin At The Grammys

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
 2 days ago

STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

In case you missed it, Doja Cat showed up big time for the 2022 Grammys . She was dripping in jewels and rocked the naked dress trend that’s everywhere right now. But ’fit aside, we couldn’t stop drooling over Doja’s magnificent makeup and the way her complexion glowed like no other. She was literally radiating dewy goodness on the red carpet and we are soooo here for it.

We were shocked to find out that the product behind her glow is an $8 serum from everyone’s favorite affordable skincare brand. The chart-topping, eight-time Grammy nominee tapped on The Ordinary’s Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum for this very special occasion. And we all know the kind of magic that HA can do for the skin.

To get glowing like Doja, add The Ordinary’s $8 Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum to your cart, stat.

Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum $7.50


Buy Now

Just like the rest of The Ordinary’s products , this serum is simple yet effective. The formula is lightweight, water-based and filled to the brim with hyaluronic acid. Low, medium and high molecular-weight HA mixes with a hyaluronic acid cross-polymer to drench your skin in hydration. For a crash course on this powerhouse ingredient, the molecular size of hyaluronic acid decides how deep it can deliver hydration, so having all of these different weights means your skin will get flooded with moisture. And when you’re hydrated to the max, your skin barrier strengthens and your complexion will look healthier than ever.

Though hyaluronic acid is the star ingredient in this serum, we can’t forget about the vitamin B5 that also makes this product so amazing for your skin. Vitamin B5 is another thirst quencher that gives you a soft, supple and moisturized complexion.

“This is definitely a part of my daily routine. Love how my skin glows ,” wrote one Ulta reviewer. “I get dry skin between my eyebrows this has helped with that so much.”

Before you rub in your moisturizer, apply a few drops of this serum in both the morning and night.

“This is awesome if you are looking for a lightweight serum to get an extra boost of hydration,” wrote another shopper. “I had a few dark spots from previous acne, and after adding this to my routine for about a month, I saw so much improvement in the evenness of my skin!”

For plump, glowing skin, trust Doja and shop The Ordinary’s $8 Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum .

