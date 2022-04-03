ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man fatally shot by Chicago police in Ford City hostage situation

By Morgan Greene, Chicago Tribune
Chicago police fatally shot a man Sunday afternoon after he allegedly fired at officers and struck two people in a hostage situation in Ford City on the Southwest Side, authorities said.

At about 1:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Ford City Drive, officers responded to a call of a person shot, according to Chicago police, and they found a 48-year-old woman who’d suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

Police tried to make contact with the suspected shooter, who barricaded himself and fired at police, authorities said. Officers were not struck.

A SWAT team responded to the scene and attempted to de-escalate and negotiate with the shooter, police said.

Officers eventually shot the man, police said. He was taken into custody and then to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The 48-year-old woman was also taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she was in critical condition, along with a 78-year-old man taken hostage, who suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

A gun was recovered at the scene; police spokesman Tom Ahern posted a photo on Twitter.

The shooting was being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days, which is routine.

