ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Maren Morris and Husband Ryan Hurd Have the Best Reaction to Losing Award at Grammys 2022

By Gabrielle Chung
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaren Morris and Ryan Hurd are having a date night at the 2022 Grammys. The country music stars, who share 2-year-old son Hayes, enjoyed parents' night out at the April 3 ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. For music's biggest night, the husband-and-wife duo coordinated in a...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Carrie Underwood and Her Golden GRAMMYs Gown Catch Husband Mike Fisher's Eye

While there are still GRAMMY Awards to be given out, Carrie Underwood is already a winner in every way. In honor of music's biggest night on Sunday, the singer stepped out onto the red carpet in Las Vegas, an undeniable standout in a gold ombré ball gown with an embellished bodice by Dolce & Gabbana.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Maren Morris Claps Back At ‘Prudes’ Who Criticized Throwback Photo

Maren Morris posted a throwback photo over the weekend from a tasteful Playboy shoot she did a couple years ago and found she had to defend herself all over again. In the picture, she's wearing a cowboy hat and appears topless but is concealing the side of her breast with her arm. Maren wrote, “Before I go into the next album era, I did @playboy in 2019 and got a lot of hate at the time, but I’m the proudest that I showed country female sexuality in its realist form here. We are nuanced, we are messy and stretch-marked in the most beautiful way. Don’t sleep on us. We tell your down home stories in the most unflinching, gorgeous lane. Don’t forget it.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Ryan Hurd
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Maren Morris
People

Miranda Lambert Rewears Her 2020 CMAs Dress on Date Night in Ireland with Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert is making the most of her 2020 CMA Awards look!. The singer, 38, repeated the outfit she wore on the red carpet at the CMAs two years ago for date night with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. On Monday, Lambert shared a photo of herself and McLoughlin, 30, posing together during their trip to Ireland in which she rocked the pink Alex Perry dress once again.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jason Aldean Reacts to Possibility of His and Carrie Underwood's Kids Dating

Jason Aldean recently reacted to the possibility of his and Carrie Underwood's kids dating, and the country superstar doesn't seem too keen on his daughter doing any dating at all. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas, Aldean and his wife Brittany were asked about the chances Underwood's 3-year-old son, Jacob, and their 3-year-old daughter, Navy "next country couple" in the future. "I mean, I'm not opposed," Brittany replied.
RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

See Carrie Underwood Haunt the Grammys With Live Debut of ‘Ghost Story’

Click here to read the full article. Carrie Underwood gave the live debut of her new single “Ghost Story” at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. “I’m gonna be your ghost story/that keeping you up, all night memory,” she sang as a wind machine dramatically blew back her blonde hair and train. “I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me/I’m gonna be your ghost story.” By song’s end, Underwood was lifted a few feet off the ground on a pedestal. The country star released “Ghost Story,” a brooding, eerie number about haunting an ex-lover, last month. Written by frequent Underwood collaborator David Garcia with...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Awards Ceremony#Music Stars
People

They're Back! The Judds to Reunite with a Performance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

A Judd reunion is coming to the CMT Awards. Wynonna and Naomi Judd are set to perform at the ceremony in their first televised appearance in 20 years. The duo will reprise their 1990 hit song "Love Can Build a Bridge" in front of Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame, a nod to their upcoming induction in May. Kacey Musgraves is scheduled to introduce the pair.
MUSIC
The Boot

Jason Aldean + Carrie Underwood Perform ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ at 2022 ACM Awards

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood provided an impressive performance of the heart-pounding duet "If I Didn't Love You” at the 2022 ACM Awards on Monday night (March 7). Aldean began the song behind a grand piano, delivering the opening lyrics of the chart-topper to the audience as they eagerly awaited his duet partner to make her entrance. And she certainly did, with Underwood arriving on a circular trapeze of sorts to sing her part in a leather miniskirt, much to the delight of the audience. The two finished off the song alongside each other, smiling and joining hands at the conclusion of the performance.
MUSIC
CBS Chicago

Kanye West wins some GRAMMYs, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West was nominated for five GRAMMYs this year and won a couple, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior" -- and perform he did not. West's "Donda" album was up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It did not win either award. For best rap album, "Donda" lost out to "Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator, while for Album of the Year, it lost out to "We Are" by...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
KLAW 101

Carly Pearce Covers Carrie Underwood’s ‘Before He Cheats’ at Tin Pan South [Watch]

Carly Pearce performed in a songwriting round at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley on Tuesday night (March 29) as part of the annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. Pearce performed alongside songwriters Josh Kear, Chris Tompkins and Matt Stell, and in a video posted by fan account Carly P Connect, she sings a snippet of Carrie Underwood's 2006 mega-hit, "Before He Cheats."
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
TV & VIDEOS
WTOP

New this week: ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Atlanta’ return, Maren Morris

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Just in time for the Academy Awards, the Will Smith tennis drama “King Richard” arrives Thursday on HBO Max. Reinaldo Marcus Green’s film, which is nominated for six Oscars including best picture, first streamed for 30 days when it debuted simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max in November. But if you missed it then, it’s back now to help you with your Oscars prep in what’s likely to land Smith his first Academy Award. Smith’s portrayal of Richard Williams, father to Venus and Serena Williams, has been hailed as his most soulful and sensitive performance. Smith, whose co-stars include the also nominated Aunjanue Ellis, crafts an affection portrait of Williams as mentor to his five daughters in Compton, California. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr praised it “inspiring, even if it’s not exactly inspired,” noting that “it doesn’t do too much glossy revisionism on behalf of its complicated and flawed central subject.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy