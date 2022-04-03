ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

No. 7 Red Raiders drop series finale to Kansas

By Chris Williams Sports Reporter
University Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Tech baseball team lost its series finale against Kansas 8-5 at Hoglund Park in Lawrence, Kansas. The Red Raiders were limited to five runs on seven hits in their second Big 12 loss of the season after posting 28 runs on 27 hits in game two. After...

