Prairie’s track and field team might have been a small fish in a big pond, but the Mustangs didn’t act like it. On Friday, April 1, at the Wiggins Invitational, the Class 1A school earned a number of top-10 finishes in a meet that welcomed teams as large as Class 4A. Senior Maverik Mertens, especially, made a name for himself when he won the triple jump outright with a leap of 39 feet, 6 inches. He complemented that effort by finishing fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.61 seconds.

18 HOURS AGO