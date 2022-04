AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Police Department has reported an uptick in catalytic converter thefts in the area’s surrounding municipalities, with one occurring in the borough this month. Thefts of catalytic converters, which are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system located between the engine and the muffler, have been on the rise nationwide in the past year.

