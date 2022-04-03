Behind Luke Hancock, effective bullpen, Mississippi State salvages series at Arkansas

MSU's Luke Hancock Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter

Mississippi State’s Luke Hancock spoke for his team Friday night like one would expect from a leader. He fielded questions regarding an 8-1 loss, saying any team in the country could’ve beat MSU that evening — let alone No. 2 Arkansas.

The struggles continued for State in a 12-5 loss Saturday, but not to the fault of Hancock who brought in a pair of runs while moving from his usual No. 3-spot in the lineup to the leadoff hole.

His success continued into Sunday, and, this time, Hancock’s Bulldogs followed en route to a 5-3 win.

State was back in a grind of a series finale with the teams exchanging blows for an exciting matchup following a pair of blowouts. Mississippi State hit a trio of solo shots in regulation — the first of which came from Hancock in the opening frame.

Arkansas balanced it out with a pair of solo home runs and a sixth-inning sacrifice fly.

State’s Cade Smith allowed two runs in five innings. He left the game after 88 pitches, the last of which was a chopper off his head. He walked off on his own after Logan Tanner fielded the ball and salvaged the final out of the frame in a rare 1-2-3 putout.

Arkansas starter Jaxon Wiggins had a nearly-identical stat line.

As is typically the case in these gruesome SEC battles, the game then came down to defense and bullpen — a bad recipe for Mississippi State this season. But not on Sunday. Not with Hancock doing his part.

Brooks Auger and Jackson Fristoe gave State the dominant bullpen outings it has desperately needed. They combined for seven innings of one-run ball, but the outlook could’ve been much different without Hancock.

Fristoe worked himself into a jam in the 11th, with runners on first and second and one out. A liner off the bat of freshman Peyton Stovall appeared to have given Arkansas another sweep of MSU, but the ball instead dashed into Hancock’s mitt. His throw to second completed the sudden inning-ending double play.

By the time Hancock came up in the 12th, it was little surprise what happened next. This was his day, and his two-out RBI single was the final piece. He put MSU back in front before Tanner added an insurance run. Fristoe retired the bottom half of the inning in order.

Former State outfield Tanner Allen shared on social media two weeks ago the importance of winning SEC series at home and avoiding sweeps on the road. Though it hasn’t been pretty, State has managed to do just that in its opening three SEC series.

MSU returns to Dudy Noble Field on Tuesday for a game against UT Martin before welcoming in No. 13 LSU for a weekend series.