New York Attorney General Letitia James is making an energy company based in Buffalo pay for deceiving customers all over the state. After launching an investigation into its business practices, Attorney James found that Family Energy misled customers. Family Energy, which is an energy services company that buys energy and resells it to customers, charged consumers more for electric and gas services. Some customers paid hundreds of dollars more per year. Attorney James secured $2.15 million in restitution from the company, which is located at 729 Main Street in Buffalo. In addition to the money, the state is requiring Family Energy to cease its dishonest practices.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 21 DAYS AGO