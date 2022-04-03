ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Shooting victim airlifted to ORMC in critical condition

By Desiree Stennett, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
Shooting victim airlifted to ORMC in critical condition Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A shooting victim was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition Sunday afternoon, police say.

The shooting was reported just after 2:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Kingspointe Parkway.

“As one of the officers was responding to Kingspointe Parkway, he located one of the suspect vehicles involved in the shooting and that vehicle was fleeing the area,” said Lt. Chris Becton, spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department.

That started a police chase that took officers through the International Drive area, past Interstate 4 and ended at Dr. Philips Hospital on Turkey Lake Road. The person who was shot was airlifted to ORMC from Dr. Phillips Hospital. Police have not released the victim’s name.

“We believe we have all the suspects,” Becton said. “We have detained everybody from the vehicle pursuit.”

Police did not say how many people were detained. The investigation is on going.

dstennett@orlandosentinel.com

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

