Search continues for 75-year-old Gulfport woman, missing since March 23

RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Richmond Police have launched an investigation into the disappearance of a 16-year-old and her 1-year-old son, who were last seen over the weekend. Police said Kenia Cabrera-Delgado and her son, Edgar, were last seen at their Richmond home on Sunday. Early Monday morning, Kenia’s mother discovered that the pair and their belongings were gone. The teen’s cellphone service was also found disconnected, police said. Kenia Cabrera-Delgado and her 1-year-old son, Edgar, were last seen at their home in Richmond on March 13, 2022. (Richmond Police Department) According to investigators, Kenia recently learned that she and her family would be relocating to another state and was described by police to be “extremely upset” over the decision. “Due to their respective ages, we are concerned for their well-being and are asking our community to be on the lookout,” police said in a statement Wednesday. Anyone who may have information about the case or spots Kenia or Edgar is asked to contact Detective O. Johnson of the Richmond Police at 510-672-1160 or the department’s non-emergency dispatch line at 510-233-1214.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO