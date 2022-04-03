ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Javelin, distance events highlight JSU's meet at UAB

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM – In the first of two visits to UAB this month, the Jacksonville State track and field team walked away from the UAB Spring Invite with several new PRs and top finishes. Jax State's tally of 32 points earned gave the team sixth overall, three points ahead...

