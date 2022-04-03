ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

BTS Wows in Coordinating Suits at the Grammy Awards 2022

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

BTS was sharply suited in Las Vegas for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The Korean boy band group hit the red carpet in a range of suits by Louis Vuitton. Coordinating in hues of brown, tan, white and blue, the group — consisting of members Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope — were dressed in dapper fashion, with their suits featuring rounded, double and single-breasted blazers with sharp lapels. Beneath the suits were purple, white and blue collared shirts, worn with and without ties. Completing the boys’ looks were flower accents, ranging from elegant pins to 3D tulips.

Their appearance echoed similar coordinated Vuitton suiting moments from previous public appearances at the 2201 American Music Awards and Jingle Ball.

For footwear, BTS’ shoes were equally varied. Most of them donned black and dark brown leather styles, ranging from   boots with ridged soles to classic lace-up brogues. Some members opted for a sportier look, pairing their suits with white sneakers. Though their shoes varied, the group’s coordinating color palette and brand created a unified front.

The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the Grammy Awards 2022 in the gallery.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Footwear News
Footwear News

107K+

Followers

14K+

Posts

27M+

Views

Related
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood Soars in Sky-High Heels & Purple Dress for Performance at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Carrie Underwood took regal glamour onstage for her performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. While singing her song “Ghost” in Las Vegas, Underwood put on the glitz in a voluminous gown by Affair. The sleeveless purple satin number featured a minidress silhouette with a deep neckline, asymmetric skirt and thigh-high slit — as well as one off-the-shoulder sleeve made of silver chains. Elevating the piece were layers of similar chains, as well as a large embroidered train that dramatically flowed behind Underwood throughout her performance. The singer’s look was complete with Faberge’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
J Balvin
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Lady Gaga Wears Luxury Pasties For Her Second Red Carpet of the Day

Lady Gaga is back on yet another red carpet, merely a few hours after making an appearance at the BAFTAs. Gaga arrived at the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday evening in a unique ensemble custom-created by Gucci. Styled by Tom Eerebout and Sandra Amador, the striking gown was made of multiple pieces, including black pasties, a black lace turtleneck shrug, and a pastel yellow skirt featuring a dramatic mermaid train adorned with sparkly sequins. For accessories, Gaga chose diamond earrings and a bracelet from Tiffany & Co.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kelly Rowland Wows in a Sheer String Gown at the the Vanity Fair Afterparty

Kelly Rowland gave the sheer trend new momentum in an all-black see-through gown at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty. With the help of Kollin Carter, whose styling portfolio also boasts Cardi B and Ciara as clients, the singer made a splendid appearance on the red carpet on Sunday, March 27 draped in a floor-sweeping mermaid gown, textured with piping running through the bodice and skirt.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Is a Jazz Powerhouse in Giant Bow Dress and Gold Pumps for Grammy Awards Performance

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga showcased her jazz vocal skills in sharp style while performing in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The musician was nominated with Tony Bennett for five awards this year, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year. The Academy Award-winning musician took to the stage to perform a jazz musical tribute, featuring the songs “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You.” Along with a band and a video-taped introduction from Bennett, her performance was complete with a sharp mint green gown. The strapless silk number featured a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Grammy Nominations#American Music Awards#Korean#Cbs
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Exudes Hollywood Glamour In Slinky Gold Gown at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart made an elegant arrival at the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in LA. Stewart is nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer.” The award-winning actress graced the red carpet in a slinky gold gown. Stewart exuded Hollywood glamour by coordinating the glittery form-fitting number with soft curls that were swept to the side of her face. To further elevate the moment, the “Charlie’s Angel’s” star added a sultry smoke eye and a rosy pink lip. To ensure that the focus would be on her dress,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Grammy Awards

The Grammys are normally an event where fashion rules don’t apply. Music’s biggest night boasts a red carpet parade of risque dresses, tongue-in-cheek outfits, and attempts to go viral. The outlandish spirit of the event makes for a lively pre-show, but 2022’s guests seemed eager to defy expectations. The stars who descended on Las Vegas’s iconic MGM Grand casino embraced the kind of glamour that wouldn’t have been out of place during the Rat Pack era. Lady Gaga led the pack by arriving in full chanteuse mode, dressed in a black and white Armani Privé gown with a full train and piles of Tiffany & Co. diamonds.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Justin Bieber Suits Up in Platform Crocs & Wife Hailey Bieber Wears Strapless Silk Dress at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. The Biebers arrived in contrasting styles in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Justin Bieber hit the red carpet in a streetwear-worthy outfit, featuring an oversized gray Balenciaga suit designed by Demna Gvasalia. The ensemble consisted of a blazer with sleeves hanging over his hands, as well as wide-leg trousers with a silver waller chain. Completing the look was a white tank top, hot pink beanie and oval-shaped black sunglasses. On the more formal end of the spectrum, Hailey Bieber was the picture of elegance in a white strapless silk gown by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Zendaya Sparkles on the Oscars Red Carpet in a Crop Top and Sequin Skirt

Zendaya's look for the 2022 Oscars is a strong contender for the award for best dressed. The style icon posed solo on the red carpet in a white silk crop blouse paired with a long, sparkly silver skirt embroidered with sequins. A flowing train that beautifully sashayed as she navigated the cameras added to the regality of the custom Valentino Haute Couture look. She accessorized the midriff-baring ensemble with stacks of Bulgari Serpenti Viper bangles that spiraled around both her arms, in addition to a matching necklace in white-gold and pavé diamonds. Stylist Law Roach's choice of silver jewelry and Zendaya's complementary silver manicure tied the look together. She went minimalist with her hair style, pulling it back so every detail of her sleek, glamorous ensemble could be appreciated.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS Chicago

Grammy Awards Performers Announced

The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year's 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night® will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Hosted by Trevor Noah live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Brothers Osborne received two GRAMMY...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Halsey Zips Into Corset Gown with Pockets and Hidden Heels at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Halsey gave her edgy style a glamorous twist in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The “Manic” musician arrived in a sleek gown with a black column skirt — which even included pockets. draped in the front below her midsection, Halsey’s dress featured an oxblood leather zip-up bodice shaped in a corset silhouette, complete with stitched panels, a black front strap and buttoned neckline. Completing the singer’s look was a string of diamonds and sparkling butterfly-shaped drop earrings, as well as a fascinator shaped like a miniature black hat. When it came...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Goes Goth in Blazer Cape Dress and Futuristic Boots at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Billie Eilish brought goth aesthetics to the future in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The Academy Award-winning musician arrived on the red carpet in an oversized black dress by Rick Owens with long sleeves and an asymmetric train. However, this wasn’t your standard LBD; her ensemble was designed to look like an oversized suit jacket draped across her front, with the back seams serving as the neckline. The piece included interior sleeves, as well as a silky slit knee-length skirt — mimicking blazer lining — and sharp accents shaped like...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Justin Bieber Performs ‘Peaches’ in Flared Leather Pants & Sneakers at 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber serenaded the audience at the 2022 Grammy Awards with a soothing rendition of his summer love song, “Peaches.” The award-winning musician was joined onstage with singers, Giveon and Daniel Caesar. Bieber was nominated for four awards at tonight’s ceremony including, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video for “Peaches,” Best R&B Performance and Album of the Year. To complement his stellar performance, Bieber wore an all-black Balenciaga ensemble. His outfit consisted of a cropped pullover hoodie that he paired with sleek leather pants. The bottoms had a slightly flared leg with a...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Elevates Sweatpants With Sharp Jacket & Ankle Boots for Broadway’s ‘Plaza Suite’ Rehearsal

Click here to read the full article. Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest off-duty look was pure off-duty chic — with a Broadway theater to match — in New York City on Wednesday. The “And Just Like That…” star arrived at the Hudson Theatre in a relaxed outfit, featuring a pair of light gray sweatpants, a black top and black quilted coat. The ensemble, worn while en route to rehearse her play “Plaza Suite” with husband Matthew Broderick, also included layered statement necklaces for a burst of eccentric glamour. Completing Parker’s ensemble was a black crossbody bag and sunglasses. The “Sex and the City”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

107K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy