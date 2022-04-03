BTS Wows in Coordinating Suits at the Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article.

BTS was sharply suited in Las Vegas for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The Korean boy band group hit the red carpet in a range of suits by Louis Vuitton. Coordinating in hues of brown, tan, white and blue, the group — consisting of members Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope — were dressed in dapper fashion, with their suits featuring rounded, double and single-breasted blazers with sharp lapels. Beneath the suits were purple, white and blue collared shirts, worn with and without ties. Completing the boys’ looks were flower accents, ranging from elegant pins to 3D tulips.

Their appearance echoed similar coordinated Vuitton suiting moments from previous public appearances at the 2201 American Music Awards and Jingle Ball.

For footwear, BTS’ shoes were equally varied. Most of them donned black and dark brown leather styles, ranging from boots with ridged soles to classic lace-up brogues. Some members opted for a sportier look, pairing their suits with white sneakers. Though their shoes varied, the group’s coordinating color palette and brand created a unified front.

The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

