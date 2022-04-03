ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maren Morris Walks on the Wild Side in Snakeskin Dress & Matching Heels at 2022 Grammy Awards

By Tara Larson
Maren Morris and her husband had a very glam date night at the Grammy Awards.

The “Humble Quest” musician hit the 2022 Grammy Awards with her husband, fellow country singer Ryan Hurd, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. The couple is nominated for the best country duo/ group performance for their hit “Chasing After You.”

To the event, Morris wore a brown snakeskin dress. The midi dress featured a slit up the center as well as a plunging neckline, which a black bralette peeked out from. Hurd coordinated, also wearing neutrals. He went with a tan suit with a green silk shirt underneath and beige suede loafers.

Morris kept the animal theme going with her shoes. She slipped into a pair of brown snakeskin heels. Her strappy sandals featured ankle straps and criss-cross toe straps for support. The matching print kept the country singer’s look cohesive and stylish.

The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

See more of the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet appearances here .

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 45

Twilight Zone°
2d ago

Her music sounds nothing like country music What so ever. "New" or Classic country, it sounds like neither one * 💀

Reply
12
Sue Scott
2d ago

she always has a look on her face like she just bit a sour lemon.

Reply(2)
30
politicallyincorrect
2d ago

The 80’s called they want their Michael Jackson nose job back.

Reply
17
#Grammy Awards#Grammy Nominations#Snakeskin#Cbs#H E R
