Olivia Rodrigo Goes ’90s Goth Glam in Bedazzled Black Gown, Choker Necklace & 6-Inch Heels at Grammy Awards

The biggest stars in music have touched down for the 2022 Grammy Awards held at the MCM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. Olivia Rodrigo hit high notes in fashion as she arrived at the annual ceremony.

The “Driver’s License” singer is up for seven awards including Best New Artist and Album of the Year. Rodrigo brought her signature goth glam style as she stepped out in a black gown by Vivienne Westwood. The plunging dress draped elegantly around her shoulders and was bedazzled with a purple and silver body outline.

Known to add a touch of ’90s elements to her looks, the “High School Musical” actress accessorized with layered necklaces including, a thick glittery black choker necklace and a pink diamond necklace. To take things up a notch, Rodrigo continued with posh opera gloves and a chunky diamond ring. Though her shoes are not visible here, other photos show that she rounded things out with a pair of 6-inch heels.

The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

