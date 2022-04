A lot can change between now and the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, but Las Vegas waits on no one. Projected win totals are already live and bets are flowing in on how many games the New Orleans Saints will win this year. At time of posting, the Saints had a projected win total of 7.8 — an even further step back from their 9-win campaign in 2021, which was the first time New Orleans failed to find double-digit wins since 2016. It suggests the Saints are on the downslope, or at least that’s what the oddsmakers and sportsbooks are thinking.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO