Jakub Voracek was not pleased with the officiating in the early goings of Monday night’s Bruins-Blue Jackets tilt at Nationwide Arena. Voracek was issued a 10-minute misconduct penalty for laying into the referees late in the first period of Boston’s eventual overtime win. The winger’s outburst was a result of the officials not stopping play after Brad Marchand issued a big hit along the boards on Andrew Peeke, who was left face-down on the ice after taking the contact. Not only did the refs not blow the whistles, but the B’s capped off the sequence with a game-tying goal from Jake DeBrusk.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO