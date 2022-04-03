ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles Parish, LA

Eldery man targeted in armed carjacking attempt in St. Charles Parish

By Aaron S. Lee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fM629_0eyM66Gb00

ST. ROSE, La. ( WGNO ) — A New Orleans teenager is behind bars after police say he committed multiple carjackings in the area — the most recent target, an elderly man in St. Charles Parish.

Just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Office responded to an attempted carjacking at the St. Rose Pilot Truck Stop on Airline Highway.

According to an initial report, two suspects – one of them armed – attempted to steal the car of an elderly man. However, the carjacking was unsuccessful due to one suspect dropping the keys.

The victim told police that the two suspects fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Impala headed toward Kenner. The getaway car was described as having a low spoiler and damage to the rear bumper.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

A later investigation by the SCPSO revealed that only one suspect was involved in the crime — a 16-year-old juvenile from New Orleans. According to police, the teenager is believed to have committed another carjacking in Jefferson Parish the same morning.

The juvenile was arrested at the McDonald’s in Destrehan on Sunday evening. According to the sheriff’s office, the teen’s parents were instrumental in helping locate him.

UPDATE: New details emerge on deputy-involved shooting in St. John Parish

Police continue to investigate both carjackings.

Anyone with information that may be related to this event is asked to contact Detective Kevin Tennison of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783- 6807 or (985) 783-1135.

