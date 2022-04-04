Dua Lipa Is Blonde Again

Back in September, I went to one of my favorite fashion shows in recent memory. It was Tory Burch's SS22 show and she shut down all of Mercer street to create an open-air market with booths from a handful of local businesses. You could pick up a croissant from Balthazar, a coffee from Peddler, or a book from McNally Jackson before heading to your seat on the sidewalk. New Yorkers would hang out on their fire escape above in anticipation of the line of models that would momentarily come strutting down the cobblestone street, having accidentally secured a front row seat to one of the biggest NYFW shows.

