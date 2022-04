Tesla's unveiling this week of a new auto factory in Austin has highlighted corporate America's growing affinity for Texas compared with California and other states seen as less business-friendly. "Texas has become the new California, and California is becoming the new Rust Belt, losing businesses and people to states that offer more opportunities and a better, more affordable life," they wrote in an August 2021 column that noted that Texas has now seven times the number of capital investment projects compared with California.

TEXAS STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO