ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Meet the Ukrainian musician set to perform at Grammy Awards Sunday

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kareen Wynter
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVt2f_0eyM4Ya200

( KTLA ) – On music’s biggest night, with some of the world’s most iconic performers set to take center stage, one musician who isn’t yet a household name is hoping to bring down the house with a touching tribute to her homeland of Ukraine.

Siuzanna Iglidan is a Ukrainian musician, composer, pianist and professional opera singer. She wears many hats and just recently received a life-changing call from Grammy producers who spotted her work online.

“It was like a dream when they called me and said, ‘We would love to have you as our special guest,'” Iglidan said.

Best of all, she gets to perform alongside Grammy award winner John Legend.

What’s inside the gift bag every Grammy performer gets

“He’s such a cool guy. He hugs and compliments people. It’s nice to be around him,” Iglidan said.

Iglidan caught the eye of producers who were immediately drawn to the unique stringed instrument she was playing.

On Sunday, she’ll be playing a traditional instrument called the bandura. The bandura is considered the national musical instrument of Ukraine and became a rallying symbol for the country when hundreds of bandura players were killed by the Stalin regime.

Iglidan shared photos of her round-the-clock rehearsals this weekend with Legend and other musicians and described the outpouring of support she’s received in the midst of this war.

“I’m sitting on the middle of this stage in front of all these famous musicians — Lady Gaga, John Legend, many, many others,” Iglidan said. “I got on stage and looked at this huge theater and barely holding my tears, started crying. I could not stop my emotions because I’m there in front of all the U.S. showing how beautiful Ukraine culture and music sounds like.”

These 8 music artists have never won a Grammy

She moved to the U.S. eight years ago but still has loved ones back home. She says that even though she’s thousands of miles away from her country, her heart will always be with Ukraine and the millions of families fighting to survive the war. She says they’ll all be honored on Grammy night.

“My heart is there. I love my people. I’m honored to represent Ukraine on the Grammy stage.”

For more information on the music of Siuzanna Iglidan, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Chiefs OL Kyle Long: ‘I am a stay at home dad now’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After coming out of retirement last offseason to join the Kansas City Chiefs, offensive lineman Kyle Long all but admitted he is hanging up his cleats again. Long responded to a question from a fan asking if he would be suiting up in 2022. “I am a stay at home dad […]
NFL
KSN News

Suspect identified in SWAT involved incident

JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect involved in a homicide in Joplin late last week has been identified. The Joplin Police Department said 44-year-old James A. Weiss Jr. (pictured above) of Joplin died of a single, self-inflected gunshot wound following an attempted arrest by the Joplin S.W.A.T. Team late Thursday night (3/31). An official autopsy on Weiss […]
JOPLIN, MO
Rolling Stone

Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed. Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award. Legend and Puth teamed...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
John Legend
TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pitchfork

Watch Jon Batiste Perform “Freedom” at the 2022 Grammys

Jon Batiste took the stage at the 2022 Grammys tonight. He played a brief piano interlude while dressed in a black cape before hopping center stage, ditching the robe to reveal a sparkling suit, and performing his hit song “Freedom” from his 2021 album We Are. Batiste enlisted a full band for the set as well as backup dancers in colorful outfits. For the song’s end, they walked into the crowd and Batiste climbed atop Billie Eilish’s table while belting out the final chorus. Watch it all happen below.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

John Legend Honors Ukraine With Native Artists at 2022 Grammys

Click here to read the full article. In a rare year where John Legend wasn’t nominated for a Grammy Award, the EGOT winner still made his presence felt at the 2022 show by debuting his new song “Free” at the ceremony Sunday. Legend honored Ukraine with the performance, appearing onstage at the piano following a statement from Volodymyr Zelensky. He kicked off the touching “Free,” a song he dropped earlier on Sunday, joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newtown and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. A statement calling for donations read across the screen following the performance. A 12-time Grammy winner, Legend most recently received...
WORLD
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Musicians#War#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Ktla
UPI News

Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammy Awards

March 15 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy has announced a first lineup of performers for the 2022 Grammy Awards. The 64th annual awards show will take place in Las Vegas in April. Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osbourne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo will take...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Sports
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Is a Jazz Powerhouse in Giant Bow Dress and Gold Pumps for Grammy Awards Performance

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga showcased her jazz vocal skills in sharp style while performing in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The musician was nominated with Tony Bennett for five awards this year, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year. The Academy Award-winning musician took to the stage to perform a jazz musical tribute, featuring the songs “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You.” Along with a band and a video-taped introduction from Bennett, her performance was complete with a sharp mint green gown. The strapless silk number featured a...
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

Foo Fighters, Jon Batiste, H.E.R. Added to 2022 Grammys Lineup

UPDATE (3/24): The Foo Fighters have been added to the performance lineup for the 2022 Grammys, alongside this year’s most nominated artist Jon Batiste, Variety reports. The latest additions to the lineup also include H.E.R., Nas, and Chris Stapleton. The Grammys will also feature a special “In Memoriam” performance of Stephen Sondheim songs delivered by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler.
MUSIC
Variety

Grammys 2022: The Complete Party Guide, From Silk Sonic to Spotify

Click here to read the full article. The best in music are all headed to Sin City where the anticipation is higher than ever for the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. With a lineup that includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton and more, it’s going to be an exciting and wide-ranging night of music. With Music’s Greatest Night just around the corner, dozens of honorary events and parties are happening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BET

John Legend Honored at First-Ever Grammys’ Black Music Collective Event

The incomparable John Legend was honored with a Global Impact Award for his musical and philanthropic achievements Saturday, Apr. 2 — the night before the Grammy Awards — thanks to the Black Music Collective and its homage to the culture that has influenced the world. Developed by Riggs...
MUSIC
WGN News

Ye no longer performing at Grammys

NEW YORK (AP) — Ye will not be performing at the Grammys this year. A report published in The Blast said that the musician was told Friday that his act had been pulled from the show, which is set to take place on April 3. A representative for Ye, who changed his name from Kanye […]
CELEBRITIES
KSN News

Former deputy charged after dog found dead

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) — A former southwest Missouri sheriff’s deputy faces animal abuse charges after his girlfriend’s dog died of injuries that included fractured ribs and a liver laceration. The preliminary hearing for 24-year-old Zachary Cook, of Mount Vernon, is scheduled for April 12. He is free on bond after pleading not guilty last […]
MOUNT VERNON, MO
KSN News

KSN News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy