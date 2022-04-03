Oklahoma City To Host 2026 Canoe Slalom

A Maryland family participating in Airbnb's 'Live Anywhere' Program has chosen Tulsa as their latest place to stay. They've been on the road for eight months and are shedding light on how travel should be accessible for everyone. Anna Miller and her family are one of 12 families chosen to participate in the program out of more than 300,000 people. Participants can choose to stay anywhere in the world that offers Airbnb options, but Miller and her family have chosen to stay mostly in the United States. This month, they're staying right here in Oklahoma.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO