Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City To Host 2026 Canoe Slalom

By News 9
News On 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma City will host the International Canoe Federation's 2026 Canoe Slalom....

www.newson6.com

ESPN

Utah plays Oklahoma City, aims for 5th straight home win

Oklahoma City Thunder (24-55, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (47-32, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Jazz face Oklahoma City. The Jazz are 13-1 against division opponents. Utah has a 1-6 record in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
bizjournals

Fox Rothschild opens new office in Oklahoma City

Fox Rothschild has opened an Oklahoma City office with a five-lawyer team focused on representing clients in the energy sector from Tulsa-based Conner & Winters. The group includes partners Robin Fields, Matthew Allen, John Reeves and Heidi Nichols and associate Valerie Hatami. The team handles litigation, regulatory compliance and transactional matters. They will lead the opening of the firm’s newest U.S. location, at 210 Park Ave. in Oklahoma City — the firm’s 29th office and second new one this year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

New Events, Classes Coming To Gathering Place For Spring

TULSA, Oklahoma - If you want to soak up the warmer weather spring programming is kicking off at Gathering Place. From an outdoor camping event this weekend to weekly fitness classes and street hockey lessons. News On 6's Meredith McCown joins us live from the park.
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
The Oklahoman

Presidents named for two Oklahoma City-area colleges

Oklahoma City Community College and Mid-America Christian University have both announced the selection of new presidents. Mautra Jones was unanimously selected by the Oklahoma City Community College Board of Regents as the college's 11th president. The Rev. Phil Greenwald has been named the next president of Mid-America Christian University, the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WSET

Red Cross hosts tornado recovery efforts in Oklahoma

KINGSTON, Okla. (KOKH) — Nearly a week later, an Oklahoma town is still recovering from a devastating tornado, and the Red Cross is there to help those affected. The Red Cross held a service center Saturday at Kingston High School, meeting with those affected by the tornado to discuss their needs and assistance that may be available, and start their casework to receive recovery assistance.
News On 6

14-Year-Old Using The Airbnb 'Live Anywhere' Program For A Cause

A Maryland family participating in Airbnb's 'Live Anywhere' Program has chosen Tulsa as their latest place to stay. They've been on the road for eight months and are shedding light on how travel should be accessible for everyone. Anna Miller and her family are one of 12 families chosen to participate in the program out of more than 300,000 people. Participants can choose to stay anywhere in the world that offers Airbnb options, but Miller and her family have chosen to stay mostly in the United States. This month, they're staying right here in Oklahoma.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Chance Encounter Leads To Wonderful Reunion

Have you ever had someone tell you a story that stops you in your tracks? That's what happened when my mom told me about a chance encounter with a woman who would reunite her with someone who had impacted her life deeply. Jody Smith and Kaye Gooldy first met a...
TULSA, OK
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Thunder Preview: Phoenix Suns Come To Town

OKLAHOMA CITY - Chris Paul was nothing but a consummate professional during his one season playing for the Thunder and on Sunday, he's expected to play in front of Thunder fans in OKC for the first time since being traded to the Suns in November 2020. Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee...
News On 6

Tulsa Restaurants Prepare For Crawfish Season

It's prime crawfish season and a local restaurant is getting ready for a busy month ahead. You can find a taste of Louisiana in Tulsa at Cajun Ed's Heberts Meats where you can find fresh boiled or live crawfish. It's that time of year for crawfish boils, where people gather with friends, crawfish are spread out across the table as everyone eats to their heart's content.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

South OKC Apartment Owners Behind On Bills, Residents Left Without Hot Water

Residents of Creekside Apartments in South Oklahoma City say they are living in decrepit conditions as bills pile up for the property owner. Michael Milligan, Henry Roche and four other residents who requested anonymity spoke with News 9 about the conditions at Creekside. They said they have been without hot water for several weeks, and the electricity suddenly cut out Tuesday morning.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Power Outages Affecting More Than 1,000 OG&E Customers Statewide

More than 1,000 Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers statewide are without power Wednesday morning. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the company said more than 1,400 people (1,410) do not have electricity. The top three cities in central Oklahoma without electricity are Oklahoma City (544), Mustang (234) and Norman (63). OG&E...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

City Of Edmond Draws Up Growth Plan For Eastern Part Of The City

The City of Edmond expects 40,000 more people to call Edmond home over the next three decades. City officials have come up with a growth plan, specifically for the city's east side. There is a focus on preserving the Cross Timbers Forest and providing housing, along with mixed use developments,...
EDMOND, OK

