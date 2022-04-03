ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Grammys 2022 Live Updates: All the Winners

By Jennifer Bisset
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Batiste, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and more are up for music's biggest awards. Follow the show with us live. The 64th Grammy Awards are here, celebrating the talented artists who filled our ears with banging tunes over the past year (and a bit -- records released between Sept. 2020 and...

www.cnet.com

NME

Watch H.E.R.’s star-studded Grammys 2022 performance

H.E.R. brought a raft of stars to her performance at the Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas tonight (April 3), uniting a group of unlikely collaborators. The musician took to the stage at the MGM Grand to perform tracks from her 2021 debut album, ‘Back Of My Mind’, and a surprise cover.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

It’s Music’s Biggest Night! Take a Look at All the Groovy Fashions From the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

The 64th Annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Music’s Biggest Night will see performances by J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.
MUSIC
The Independent

Grammys 2022: John Legend to receive inaugural Global Impact Award at Recording Academy Honours

John Legend will be awarded the first ever Global Impact Award at the forthcoming Recording Academy Honours Presented by the Black Music Collective on Saturday (2 April) in Las Vegas, ahead of the Grammys. The Recording Academy – who host the Grammys on April 3 – announced in a statement that the Grammy-winning artist was chosen for his “personal and professional achievements in the music industry”.“John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy, and activism,” said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording...
MUSIC
CBS Chicago

Grammy Awards Performers Announced

The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year's 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night® will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Hosted by Trevor Noah live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Brothers Osborne received two GRAMMY...
MUSIC
CBS Chicago

Kanye West wins some GRAMMYs, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West was nominated for five GRAMMYs this year and won a couple, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior" -- and perform he did not. West's "Donda" album was up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It did not win either award. For best rap album, "Donda" lost out to "Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator, while for Album of the Year, it lost out to "We Are" by...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Olivia Rodrigo Delivers Powerful Performance of Hit Single “Drivers License”

Olivia Rodrigo delivered a powerful performance of her hit “Drivers License” during the 2022 Grammys. The singer’s performance mimicked that of the song’s music video, with Rodrigo sitting in the front seat of a car before getting out and walking around the stage set designed to look like a neighborhood.More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammys: Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish Shut Out as Jon Batiste Surprises With Album of the Year WinKanye West Misses 2022 Grammys, Still Takes Home Two Awards for 'Donda'Grammys: Jon Batiste Wins Album of the Year, Calls Music a "Spiritual Practice" Going into the night, Rodrigo earned seven nominations, including...
MUSIC
Variety

Grammys 2022: The Complete Party Guide, From Silk Sonic to Spotify

Click here to read the full article. The best in music are all headed to Sin City where the anticipation is higher than ever for the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. With a lineup that includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton and more, it’s going to be an exciting and wide-ranging night of music. With Music’s Greatest Night just around the corner, dozens of honorary events and parties are happening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
EW.com

Watch the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet livestream with EW and PEOPLE

Music's brightest stars will soon light up the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but before the coveted gold-plated gramophones are handed out, be sure to tune into EW and PEOPLE's annual red carpet special for this year's 64th Grammy Awards. PEOPLE's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein are back...
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

2022 Oscars Complete Winners List — Updating Live

It's a big night for Denis Villeneuve's Dune. Halfway through the 94th Academy Awards, the sci-fi epic starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, and Zendaya has won Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects. Elsewhere, Ariana DeBose won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. In her acceptance speech, DeBose paid tribute to Rita Moreno, who won Best Supporting Actress in 1962 for playing the same character. "The divine inspiration that is Rita Moreno. I'm so grateful your Anita paved the way for tons of Anitas like me," DeBose said.
MOVIES
Big Country 96.9

Every Grammy Awards Best Americana Album Winner Ever

The Grammy Award for Best Americana Album has gone through a lot of changes over the past 35 years. In 1987, the Grammys gave out their first award for Best Contemporary Folk Recording. The category went through a small name change in 1991, when the word "recording" was replaced with "album." Although the term "Americana" had been gaining traction in the music world for over a decade, it wasn't until 2007 that the Grammys opted to change the category name again to Best Contemporary Folk/Americana Album. Just three years later, it was split into two distinct categories: Best Contemporary Folk Album and Best Americana Album.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Brandi Carlile Performs “Right on Time” at the 2022 Grammys: Watch

Brandi Carlile performed “Right on Time” at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards tonight (April 3). Joni Mitchell and Bonnie Raitt introduced Carlile, who gave a moving performance of the song while dressed in a mirrored suit. Check it out below. Carlile earned several Grammy nominations this year, including...
MUSIC

