Grammys 2022 Live Updates: All the Winners

It's a big night for Denis Villeneuve's Dune. Halfway through the 94th Academy Awards, the sci-fi epic starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, and Zendaya has won Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects. Elsewhere, Ariana DeBose won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. In her acceptance speech, DeBose paid tribute to Rita Moreno, who won Best Supporting Actress in 1962 for playing the same character. "The divine inspiration that is Rita Moreno. I'm so grateful your Anita paved the way for tons of Anitas like me," DeBose said.
Comments / 0