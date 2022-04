Your 4/3 evening Eyewitness News & Early Warning Weather

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 340 PM EDT MON MAR 21 2022 /240 PM CDT MON MAR 21 2022/ TONIGHT...A CHANCE OF RAIN WEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL EARLY THIS EVENING...THEN A CHANCE OF RAIN...LIGHT FREEZING RAIN..SNOW AND SLEET WEST AND CENTRAL...ESPECIALLY WEST LATE. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 19 TO 34...COLDEST EAST AND WARMEST FAR WEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL. TUESDAY...BLUSTERY. A MIX OF RAIN...FREEZING RAIN...SNOW AND SLEET WEST HALF. CHANCE OF RAIN...FREEZING RAIN AND SNOW EAST. HIGHS IN THE 30S. TUESDAY NIGHT...CLOUDY WITH A MIX OF SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN. LOWS 25 TO 32. WEDNESDAY...BLUSTERY WITH WET SNOW. THE SNOW MAY BE MIXED WITH RAIN AND FREEZING RAIN SOUTH CENTRAL AND EAST. HIGHS 31 TO 37. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...SNOW LIKELY WEST HALF AND A MIX OF SNOW AND LIGHT FREEZING RAIN LIKELY EAST HALF. LOWS 24 TO 32. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN, SNOW AND LIGHT FREEZING RAIN. HIGHS IN THE 30S. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 20S. HIGHS IN THE 40S...EXCEPT 35 TO 40 NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY. LOWS 14 TO 27. HIGHS 25 TO 37.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 15 DAYS AGO